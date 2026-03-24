Bournemouth news: Andoni Iraola emerges as 'surprise' candidate for Premier League job

By Ben Sully | 24 Mar 2026 22:42 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 22:45

Crystal Palace have reportedly earmarked Andoni Iraola as a candidate for the manager's position.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner announced in January that this would be his final season in the Selhurst Park dugout.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt manager will leave his current position when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As a result, the Palace hierarchy are scouring the managerial landscape to find a suitable replacement for the manager who led the club to FA Cup glory last season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace considering Iraola as Glasner successor

According to The Telegraph, the Eagles are weighing up a 'surprise' move for Bournemouth's Iraola.

The 43-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to confirm whether he intends to sign a new deal or seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

It would be a 'highly ambitious' move for Palace to pursue Iraola, who has developed a reputation as one of Europe's brightest coaches due to his strong portfolio of work at Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth.

There has been an expectation that Iraola would move on to a Champions League club or return to Athletic Bilbao if he were to leave Bournemouth.

Athletic are currently searching for a new head coach after Ernesto Valverde recently announced that he will leave his role at the end of the season.

Iraola is seen as one of the front-runners for the head coach job at the Basque club, where he made over 500 appearances as a player.

© Imago / IPS

What has Iraola said about his Bournemouth future?

Iraola was asked about the speculation over a potential return to Athletic following Friday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

"It doesn't have anything to do with me," Iraola told BBC Sport. "It is my club but, no, it doesn't affect the situation.

"I've said a lot of times I'm very happy here. I have a great relationship with the club, and it's true that we will have to take a decision according to this, but it's a situation I have had most of my years as manager. It is not new to me."

Bournemouth are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table with 42 points from 31 games, leaving them six points adrift of the top six and three points above Iraola's suitors, Crystal Palace.