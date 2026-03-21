Manchester United boss Michael Carrick furious with penalty decisions that lead to Bournemouth draw

By Darren Plant | 21 Mar 2026 10:17

Michael Carrick has labelled some of the decisions made during Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Friday night as "crazy".

The Red Devils had to settle for a point at the Vitality Stadium after twice being pegged back by the Cherries during the second half.

A share of the spoils leaves Man United four points in front of fourth position in the Premier League table ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

However, United were left furious with a number of refereeing calls that went against them, after initially going ahead from the penalty spot through Bruno Fernandes.

While that decision for a shirt pull on Matheus Cunha was justifiably given, the referee did not deem a similar incident involving Amad Diallo to be worthy of a spot kick.

Bournemouth went up the other end and scored their first equaliser, before the second major talking point came with United 2-1 ahead.

Harry Maguire was handed a straight red card for a shirt pull on Evanilson that, in the opinion of many observers, was far less substantial than Adrien Truffert's on Amad.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Carrick furious with refereeing decisions in Man United draw

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Carrick hit out at the inconsistency of the decisions made by the referee, and failure of VAR to intervene.

The Englishman said: "My first [thought] is he definitely got one of them wrong, because he's given one penalty for the same thing that he's not given one as a two-armed grab.

"So the Matheus Cunha one, he gives, the second one on Amad he doesn't, which is, I think, almost identical, really, two hands on someone in the box, and they go over and they're in control of the ball.

"Massive moment and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other - it's crazy. It's as obvious as you can get.

"It's clear, if that's what he believes is a penalty to start with then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that. And then the goal and after that it was chaos. It's astonishing."

© Imago / IPS

Still positives in Man United draw?

With just seven matches remaining, positives can still be taken from Man United earning another point on their travels.

Carrick has also taken his points tally to 23 from 10 matches since his appointment, while his players successfully saw out the closing 10 minutes plus added-on time with 10 players.

Feeling aggrieved with the decisions may also strengthen United's resolve during the run-in, although having to wait until April 13 for their next fixture at home to Leeds United will feel frustrating for a group who continue to look favourites to seal third place come the end of the season.