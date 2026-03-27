Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'still interested' in Dutch defender after failed January approach

By Carter White | 27 Mar 2026 17:12

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Premier League surprise package Sunderland.

Geertruida was an instant hit for the Black Cats, so much so that Liverpool were supposedly keen on a January move for the player.

However, a mid-season switch to Anfield did not materialise for the Dutchman, who is looking to play a part at the World Cup this summer.

Playing twice for the Netherlands in November against Poland and Lithuania, Geertruida is firmly in the thinking of Ronald Koeman on the international scene.

© Imago

Liverpool considering Geertruida move?

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are preparing to attempt another assault for the services of Sunderland's Geertruida.

The report states that the Black Cats have an option to buy the versatile defender on a permanent deal for £20m this summer.

That being said, the final decision supposedly depends on Geertruida's willingness to commit his long-term future to the North-East club.

It is understood that the 25-year-old is wanted by a host of other Premier League outfits, including Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton.

On top of the Toffees, it is believed that relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also keen on Geertruida.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Geertruida's Sunderland story

Signing on loan from RB Leipzig in September, Geertruida was one of the last arrivals at Sunderland this summer.

The 25-year-old has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, impressing with his versatility.

Geertruida has played multiple positions for Regis Le Bris's troops, including midfield, centre-back and right-back.