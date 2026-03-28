Mohamed Salah Liverpool exit: Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to "unmatched" Reds legend

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Mar 2026 01:48

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered a glowing tribute to Mohamed Salah ahead of his summer exit.

The Reds are preparing for a significant emotional farewell following Mohamed Salah’s announcement that he will depart Anfield at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Egyptian international has confirmed he will leave as a free agent this summer after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract a year early.

During his nine-year tenure on Merseyside, the forward has established himself as the club’s third-highest all-time goalscorer with 255 strikes to his name.

Klopp hails Salah as unmatched Premier League legend

© Iconsport / SPI

Speaking ahead of a legends match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, Klopp insisted that Salah’s records at the club may never be broken.

"He's right up there," said Klopp via Sky Sports News. "I cannot compare with others really, only with the people and players I worked together with.

"In my time, and since I'm really following or working for Liverpool, he's definitely up there with the greatest.

"But I don't have to say that because you read the numbers, you know already there's something special.

"The numbers he produced, the standards he set, I think some of them, if not all, will stay unmatched. In this modern Premier League era, definitely, because it's just ridiculous to do that."

Klopp noted that while the pair had their occasional arguments, their relationship remained rooted in a shared desire for the team to achieve greatness.

The former Reds boss suggested that Salah could continue playing at the highest level for another six or seven years due to his elite physical condition and recovery standards.

Robertson places Salah alongside Dalglish and Gerrard

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Long-serving defender Andy Robertson also weighed in on the debate, describing it as an absolute privilege to have called the winger a teammate for nearly a decade.

"I think [Salah's] definitely one of the greatest," said Robertson. "I would say Kenny probably pips him to that and I tell him that most days.

"For me, Kenny's the greatest player of all time for Scotland and he's the greatest player of all time for Liverpool.

"It's just an absolute credit to him to be in even the conversation with Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush, people like that.

"For Mo to be in that same sentence is an absolute credit to him for what he's done over these last nine years."

Statistically, the Egyptian’s impact is undeniable as he currently sits fourth on the all-time Premier League scoring charts with 191 goals.