Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'handed boost' in pursuit of Casemiro replacement

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Mar 2026 00:59

Manchester United are reportedly poised to reignite their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba ahead of a significant summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the Cameroon international last year but ultimately prioritised reinforcements in the final third with the signings of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Despite failing to secure a move in 2025, the 22-year-old has remained a primary target for the recruitment team as they look to find a long-term successor for the departing Casemiro.

The former Lille man has previously expressed a desire to compete at the highest level and is understood to be keen on a move to the Theatre of Dreams this year.

United 'handed boost' as Brighton slash Baleba price tag

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to a report from The Sun, Brighton have significantly lowered their valuation of the midfielder after a challenging 2025-26 campaign at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were previously holding out for a fee in the region of £100m but are now reportedly willing to accept a more modest figure following a dip in the player's consistent form.

Baleba has struggled for rhythm under Fabian Hurzeler this term and has been substituted at half-time on seven separate occasions across club and international fixtures.

While the above source does not state that Brighton are likely to now accept, the inconsistency has alerted United chiefs, who believe they can now secure a deal for a much more realistic price when the window reopens.

Brighton 'identify' Ghanaian starlet as potential Baleba replacement

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

It appears that the hierarchy on the South Coast are already preparing for life after Baleba by scouting Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the standout talents in Scandinavia and has already earned eight senior caps for Ghana ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Brighton are reportedly leading the race for the youngster's signature, although they may face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Bournemouth for his services.

Replacing an established star with a burgeoning talent from the Right to Dream academy would fit the club's proven recruitment model of developing and selling players for significant profit.