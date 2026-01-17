Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils becoming increasingly confident of signing 'top midfield target' this summer

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 12:24

Manchester United are reportedly becoming increasingly confident of signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba during this summer's transfer window.

The 20-time English champions approached Brighton in the latter stages of last summer's market to discuss a possible deal, but it quickly became that that a move would not be possible due to the fact that the Seagulls valued the midfielder in excess of £100m.

Baleba's performances have dipped this season, but suggestions that Man United have cooled their interest in the Cameroon international are wide of the park.

The Red Devils are set to make one big-money midfield signing this summer, but it is possible that two could arrive, with Bruno Fernandes potentially seeking an exit.

According to The Sun, Man United are in the driving seat when it comes to a deal for Baleba despite the fact that other clubs, including Manchester City, have registered an interest.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United 'confident' of landing Baleba this summer

The report claims that Brighton will be forced to drop their asking price this summer, as Baleba is another year into his deal, which is due to expire in June 2028.

The midfielder has featured on 19 occasions for the Seagulls this season, but he is yet to score or register an assist, while his overall performance level has dipped.

Baleba made the move to Brighton from Lille in August 2023, and he has represented his current side on 96 occasions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are also seen as leading midfield targets for Man United at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which midfielders could leave Man United this summer?

There is currently uncertainty surrounding the futures of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, with two of those potentially leaving this summer.

Ruben Amorim's exit as head coach means that Mainoo is now likely to stay, although the Englishman still needs to agree a new contract at Old Trafford.

Ugarte is expected to be made surplus to requirements at the end of the season, while Casemiro is out of contract and likely to depart.

Fernandes' future is also the subject of much speculation, with the Portugal international potentially departing the Red Devils at the end of the campaign.