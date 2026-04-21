Chelsea transfer news: Blues in ‘close contact’ with explosive £61m Man Utd, Newcastle-linked attacker

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 09:35

Chelsea could battle with Manchester United and Newcastle United for the signature of Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi this summer, according to a report.

Transfer business conducted by the Blues may depend on whether they can qualify for next season’s Champions League, which is becoming an increasingly difficult task for under-pressure head coach Liam Rosenior.

The West Londoners have lost each of their last four Premier League games without scoring a single goal and they currently sit sixth in the table, seven points behind the top five and only three points above Fulham down in 12th place.

Reinforcements in attack could be on the cards for Chelsea, with Joao Pedro (19), Enzo Fernandez (12 - four penalties) and Cole Palmer (10 - five penalties) the only three players to reach double figures this season.

According to German news outlet Fussballdaten, Chelsea have identified Adeyemi as a potential target and are in close contact with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Adeyemi attracting interest from Premier League trio ahead of summer

However, the Blues face competition for his signature from fellow Premier League sides Man United and Newcastle, the latter of whom are said to be monitoring the versatile attacker as part of their ‘Next Gen Project’.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have placed Adeyemi at the top of their shortlist of attacking targets, with club chiefs enamoured by his explosiveness pace that is considered ideal for the Premier League.

Comfortable operating out wide or as a centre-forward, Adeyemi ranks in the top-four fastest players in the Bundesliga this season after clocking a speed of 35.78 km/h.

The 24-year-old has made 144 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, contributing with 35 goals and 15 assists.

Ten goals and five assists have been recorded in 37 games so far this season, but speculation over his future with the Bundesliga club is rife, as he will soon be entering the final 12 months of his contract.

© Imago

Premier League-linked Adeyemi facing uncertain future at Dortmund

It is claimed that his relationship and tactical differences with head coach Niko Kovac are factors behind Adeyemi’s decision to stall contract negotiations, with a new deal said to be on the table.

Adeyemi is believed to be earning an annual salary between €5m and €6m at Dortmund, who have offered the attacker approximately €7m for his new deal, but Premier League clubs are allegedly willing to offer a contract worth up to €10m.

A summer transfer could materialise if he opts against extending his current deal, and as things stand, ‘the player's compass is clearly pointing towards’ the Premier League.

This is despite reports claiming that La Liga giants Barcelona will consider a move for the Germany international amid uncertainty over the long-term futures of Robert Lewandwski and Marcus Rashford.

Dortmund could entertain offers in the region of €65m (£56.6m) €70m (£61m) for Adeyemi, but his valuation will gradually drop as his contract continues to run down.