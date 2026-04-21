Brighton vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior must avoid repeating three mistakes for Blues to win at Amex Stadium

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 00:00

Chelsea travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night looking to end their abysmal form in the Premier League.

Five defeats have been posted in six games, the latest coming at home to Manchester United on Saturday, and it has left the Blues at increasing risk of dropping into the bottom of the Premier League table by the end of the week.

Despite Chelsea not keeping a Premier League clean sheet since January and having failed to score in their last four top-flight fixtures, Liam Rosenior has opted to freeze out some squad members and place too much faith in others.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three mistakes that the under-pressure Englishman keeps making, and must rectify, ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Start Josh Acheampong

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While Rosenior has stated on more than one occasion that he is an admirer of Josh Acheampong, he has not backed that up with his team selections.

Since contributing to one of Leeds United's two goals in a draw on February 10, the academy graduate's only start has come against Wrexham in the FA Cup, a game in which he scored a late equaliser to keep the Blues in the competition.

In the month-and-a-half that has followed, the 19-year-old has been introduced at half time in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie versus Paris Saint-Germain - when the game was over as a contest - and three matches as as substitute from the 81st minute or later.

Even with Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah sidelined through injury, Rosenior has still not used Acheampong from the start, instead preferring the likes of Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato at right-back or centre-back.

© Imago / Every Second Media

With Chelsea desperate for height in their team, it is baffling that Acheampong has not been provided with an opportunity. Even with Chalobah potentially starting on Tuesday, there is a strong argument that Acheampong should start at right-back ahead of Gusto.

For all of his perceived attacking attributes, Gusto has just three goals and four assists from 37 Premier League and Champions League appearances during 2025-26. That is simply not enough to keep him in the role when Chelsea recording a rare clean sheet is an absolute priority.

Stop blind-faith in Garnacho

Talking of limited goals and assists from the flank, that brings us to Alejandro Garnacho, who Chelsea are allegedly ready to sell or loan out during the summer.

During the first week of March, Garnacho showcased why Chelsea decided to take a risk on him as he starred in wins at Aston Villa and Wrexham.

Since then, however, his only contribution has come versus Port Vale in the FA Cup. His slump has come since being dropped for the first leg against PSG, and you have to question the player's response from that natural disappointment.

© Imago / Sportimage

With Estevao Willian sidelined for a number of weeks and Jamie Gittens not near a return, the former Manchester United player is effectively top of the winger pecking order alongside Pedro Neto.

However, Chelsea are a far weaker side with Garnacho in it. He has not scored a goal in the Premier League or Champions League since November 5.

Whether Cole Palmer is moved out wide, Gusto is tried further forward or Liam Delap gets a run-out on the flank like he did against Arsenal earlier in the season, most Chelsea fans would prefer that approach over using Garnacho when his productivity in the final third is so poor.

Game time for Marc Guiu

Talking of Rosenior having blind-faith in players, we move on to Delap, who has not scored a goal with Rosenior in charge.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old has still been given 20 outings - TWENTY - and his only positive appearance was his three assists in the 4-0 FA Cup romp at Championship side Hull City.

By comparison, Marc Guiu has been provided with just two appearances since he provided a goal and an assist in Rosenior's first game in charge against Charlton Athletic.

© Imago / Sportimage

On 16 occasions, Guiu has remained as an unused substitute. When you consider the extremities of their two records with Rosenior at the helm, the issue has not been questioned enough.

Physically-speaking, there are similarities in their stature, but Guiu is far more effective at pressing opposition defences than Delap and has not been given enough opportunities to show that.

Rosenior worked with Delap when they were at Hull earlier in their respective careers, yet that familiarity should count for nothing when both are making the step up to a club like Chelsea that both would not have foreseen.

If Joao Pedro returns from injury against Brighton, there is every chance that Rosenior leaves Guiu out of the squad. Instead, he should be trying to give a different look to a team that have failed to score a Premier League goal in over 400 minutes when you take added-on time into consideration.