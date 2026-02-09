Josh Acheampong future: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals short, long-term plans for Blues starlet amid limited game time

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 14:53

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has reiterated that he views Josh Acheampong as a future first-team regular.

There have been times this season when the 19-year-old has excelled in the Blues backline, most notably against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest during the opening two-and-a-bit months of 2025-26.

However, since playing 90 minutes against Charlton Athletic in what was Rosenior's first game in charge, Acheampong has accumulated just 76 minutes across four games.

Since January 18, the academy graduate has made just two substitute outings, naturally leading to question marks over where Rosenior sees him in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United, Rosenior was reassuring over his opinion of the starlet.

Rosenior reveals short, long-term Acheampong plans at Chelsea

Despite his performances in the middle of the backline, Rosenior has hinted that Acheampong can expect more game time at right-back in the short term.

He told reporters: "Firstly, Josh is an amazing talent. In the time I've been here, which is a month, I've got to meet him, I've got to meet his parents and you can see why he's such a great lad because he's been brought up in the right way.

"Josh has got immense potential. What I like to do with all of my defenders, especially at the age they are, is put them in different positions because it improves their understanding of the game, it improves their positioning.

"But yeah, long-term, Josh is a centre-back and he's got all of the attributes to be an outstanding centre-back at a really, really high level.

"My job is to help him, is to develop him and I'm really, really looking forward to working with him in the long term."

Do Chelsea need to be careful over Acheampong future?

As someone who has made 21 starts and 12 substitute outings for Chelsea before the age of 20, Acheampong should be satisfied with the speed of his development.

At the same time, however, the England Under-21 international has largely impressed, and would be earning more game time at all but a few top European clubs at this point in time.

While Chelsea are well protected through having Acheampong on a contract until 2029, he will not consider any kind of extension unless his starts in the Premier League and Europe increase.