Chelsea injury update: Reece James, Andrey Santos, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia updates ahead of Leeds United fixture

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 14:27

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has delivered a mixed injury update ahead of Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

The Blues head into the game with the Lilywhites looking to strengthen their hold of a top-five place in the Premier League table.

Rosenior is also bidding to become just the second Englishman to win his first five matches in the division, a record currently held by the late Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare.

However, Chelsea are contending with a number of fitness issues, including with Reece James who has missed the last two matches.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rosenior suggested that the club captain remains a doubt for the upcoming game at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Rosenior provides James fitness update

Rosenior insisted that there was "no conspiracy" over James' availability when he revealed that the England international was now struggling through illness.

He told reporters: "Reece is fit. Issue, small issue, he's feeling unwell today.

"It's not a conspiracy, it's the truth. Hopefully he'll be feeling well enough to be involved in tomorrow's game."

Meanwhile, Rosenior hinted that both Andrey Santos and Tosin Adarabioyo would be available, the latter having been absent for nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea boss added: "Andrey trained today. He's absolutely fine. He's a soldier. He had a swollen ankle. It wasn't a great tackle on him. He couldn't continue, but he's absolutely fine for tomorrow.

"Tosin's looking good. Tosin trained today as well, which is great to have him back in and around the group."

© Imago / Sportimage

Is Lavia ready to return for Chelsea?

Three months have now passed since Romeo Lavia suffered a muscle injury during the Champions League fixture with Qarabag FK.

Although the Belgian has since returned to training, Rosenior has reiterated that he is in no rush to bring the player back into the fold.

He said: "We have a really detailed plan for him. He was back on the training pitch with us the last two days. It's been great to see him.

"He's been such a great player. We all know that. But what we have to do is make sure that when he's back, he's back for good. So we're just making sure that he gets the right plan over the next 10 days to two weeks to achieve that."

Therefore, with Chelsea's last match of the month taking place on February 21, Lavia may not return until March.