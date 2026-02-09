Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle clash: Udogie, Kulusevski, Bergvall latest

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Feb 2026 15:06 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:09

Tottenham will look to end their horrible run of form and move further away from the relegation zone when they welcome out of sorts Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday night.

Thomas Frank's future at the club is in doubt with the north London side still searching for their first Premier League win in 2026.

Spurs have not been helped by the long list of absentees they have had to deal with throughout the campaign, a list that grew after Saturday's defeat.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 1

James Maddison has been out since pre-season after suffering a major knee injury that could force him to miss the entire year. Although he has returned to light training on the grass, a return is not expected soon.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: 2 May

Picking up a hamstring injury at the start of the New Year, there is no time frame for when Spurs can expect to see Rodrigo Bentancur back in the side.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March/April

Like Bentancur, Kudus picked up a hamstring injury over the New Year period and is expected to remain on the sidelines for some time. He is expected to remain sidelined until after the March international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April/May

After being carried off on a stretcher against West Ham United back in January, Ben Davies has since undergone two major operations. It is likely he will miss the 2026 World Cup, should Wales qualify, and he may have even played his final game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: 11 April

The Sweden international suffered a high ankle sprain in the Champions League, which is now feared to be worse than first expected. Bergvall may return towards the end of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: 15 March

Continuing the trend of a Tottenham player seemingly getting injured every game, Destiny Udogie became the latest absentee after being forced off against Manchester United with a thigh injury. It has since been confirmed he will be out for the next four to five weeks.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 22 v Arsenal

The Brazilian forward was ruled out for up to seven weeks with a hamstring injury. It is possible he returns in time for the North London Derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 22 v Arsenal

Pedro Porro suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Burnley. Thomas Frank later revealed he will be out for at least four weeks with a return for the North London Derby potentially on the cards.

Status: Available

Type of injury: Calf/Shin/Heel

Possible return date: February 10 v Newcastle United

Djed Spence is available for selection once again after a minor injury had kept him out of the previous two games. With the long list of absentees, Spence is likely to start.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski has been missing since May due to a knee issue that has required multiple surgeries and various methods to help recover. While a return date is unknown, we do know it is not anytime soon.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Kevin Danso has been sidelined since Tottenham's Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Although a return is hoped for soon, Danso will miss Tuesday's game.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR'S SUSPENSION LIST

Cristian Romero is suspended for the next four games after picking up his second red card of the season against Manchester United.