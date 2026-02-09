Tottenham aiming to end club-worst run in Newcastle clash as pleasing Dominic Solanke stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 12:01

Tottenham Hotspur will endeavour to end an all-time club Premier League worst when they take on Newcastle United in Tuesday's showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank's troops remain in full-blown crisis mode on and off the pitch, having been condemned to their 10th defeat of the top-flight season in Saturday's 2-0 reverse to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Lilywhites now sit just six points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table in 15th spot, and the gap to fourth-placed Man United coincidentally also reads 15 points.

To make matters worse for the under-pressure Frank, Cristian Romero begins a four-game suspension for his sending-off at the Theatre of Dreams, while Destiny Udogie is set to miss out with the thigh injury he sustained at the weekend.

With James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall also sidelined, Spurs' chances of ending an unwanted club-worst streak against Newcastle appear slim.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Spurs at risk of extending club-worst run

The Europa League champions have failed to win any of their last 11 midweek Premier League games - losing eight and drawing three in that sequence - their longest-ever winless run in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday games in the competition.

Tottenham have already played two midweek Premier League matches in 2026 and have taken just one point from a possible six, drawing 0-0 with Brentford on New Year's Day before their 3-2 loss to Bournemouth six days later.

In contrast, Eddie Howe's men have often excelled in midweek Premier League fixtures, as they boast six victories from their last eight top-flight matches on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, losing just one in that streak.

The Magpies' hold over Tottenham in recent years has been well-documented too, as they have beaten the Lilywhites in five of their last seven top-flight games, as well as earning a 2-0 EFL Cup success in October.

In total, Newcastle have beaten Tottenham 27 times in the Premier League, and one more win would also see them set a new club record for the most wins against a single opponent in the competition, having also beaten Aston Villa 27 times.

Dominic Solanke aiming to extend pleasing streak in Newcastle fixture

Little has gone right for Tottenham in 2026 so far - at least domestically - but the return of Dominic Solanke from injury has been a rare positive in a dreadful season.

The 28-year-old failed to fire at Old Trafford, but he bagged a brilliant brace in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City two weekends ago and has made a habit of haunting Newcastle too.

Indeed, Solanke has found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Howe's side, scoring in both fixtures for Bournemouth in 2023-24 and in a 2-1 home defeat for Spurs in 2024-25.

The Englishman boasts four goals in total against Tuesday's visitors, and only against three teams has he netted more, bagging six against Huddersfield Town and five each against Man Utd and Fulham.