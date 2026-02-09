Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Feb 2026 10:22 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 10:23

Charlton Athletic play host to Stoke City on Wednesday night, looking for the win that would create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

At a time when the Addicks sit in 18th position in the Championship table, Stoke are now in 13th place after a poor run of form.

Match preview

With just three wins from 16 Championship games, Nathan Jones will be frustrated that his team have not been able to maintain their early push for the playoffs.

However, Jones will be satisfied with how Charlton have performed since the turn of the year, losing just twice to ensure that they remain outside of the drop zone.

Nine points have been accumulated from seven matches, the victories coming over relegation rivals Sheffield United and Leicester City. A draw was also earned at home to leaders Coventry City.

The Addicks edged further to safety with a goalless draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

That result ensured that the London outfit have still only lost four times in 14 league fixtures at The Valley, as well as only conceding 14 goals.

Incredibly, at a time when Charlton have scored 15 times and shipped the aforementioned 14 goals, Stoke have an identical return from away fixtures, albeit having played two matches more.

A total of 22 points have been accumulated from 16 fixtures on their travels, Mark Robins seeing his team put together a four-game unbeaten streak in such contests.

Eight points have been collected against Hull City, Norwich City, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Nevertheless, having failed to win any of their last five encounters in the Championship, the Potters now sit four points adrift of the playoffs and 10 points behind fifth-placed Millwall.

Stoke have also netted just three times in their last six fixtures across all competitions.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D W L L W D

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

L W L L W D

Stoke City Championship form:

W D L D L D

Stoke City form (all competitions):

W D L D L D

Team News

Providing that there are no fresh injury issues, Jones could name the same Charlton XI, a consequence of being disappointed with the impact of his substitutes against QPR.

After a long-term layoff, loanee Harry Clarke has proven his fitness over a number of weeks and should keep his place at right wing-back.

Despite his arrival from deadline day, Kenyan defender Collins Sichenjie is expected to be named on the substitutes' bench.

As for Stoke, Lamine Cisse is in line to replace Milan Smit down the middle of the attack, while Tomas Rigo may get the nod over Bae Jun-Ho in midfield.

With the visitors having at least seven players on the injury list, other alterations may not be made. Ato Ampah - recently signed from Chelsea - may be named on the substitutes' bench after a toe problem.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Coady, Docherty, Chambers; Carey, Kelman; Dykes

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Lawal, Phillips, Wilmot, Cresswell; Seko, Pearson; Rak-Sakyi, Rigo, Thomas; Cisse

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Stoke City

With the home side having found two positive results of late, they are the marginal favourites heading into this contest. However, despite their lack of goals, Stoke remain solid in defence, and we can only see a low-scoring draw being played out in London.

