Transfer news and rumours: Saudi Pro League planning 'stunning' Ousmane Dembele move, Brighton 'rebuff' Lewis Dunk interest

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 10:19 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:15

The Saudi Pro League are reportedly working on a sensational deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele, with a move potentially taking place this summer.

Dembele was awarded the Ballon d'Or trophy last year after helping PSG win a treble, including the Champions League, with a standout 2024-25 campaign seeing the France international score 35 goals and register 14 assists in 53 appearances.

The 28-year-old has not been at his best this season due to injury problems, only managing eight goals and six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Dembele has a contract in Paris until June 2028, but according to Sky Sports News, there is a chance that the forward could be on the move this summer.

The report claims that the attacker wants to focus on the remainder of this season and then the World Cup with France, but there have been indications that a switch to the Saudi Pro League would be appealing to the forward at this stage of his career.

Dembele has a record of 49 goals and 36 assists in 116 appearances for PSG.

© Imago

Brighton 'reject' Forest interest in Dunk

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly told Nottingham Forest that Lewis Dunk is not for sale during the January transfer window.

Forest are believed to have been keen on Dunk last summer, and it is understood that the club have now reignited their interest late in the January market.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Brighton have told Forest that there is no chance of the experienced centre-back leaving before the window closes for business.

The 34-year-old has once again been an important player for the Seagulls during the 2025-26 campaign, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced defender has featured on 508 occasions for Brighton, having come through the youth system at the club before debuting for the first team in 2010.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Coady completes Charlton loan move

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic have completed the loan signing of Conor Coady from Wrexham.

The 32-year-old has played 198 matches in the Premier League during his professional career, featuring in the top flight for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool.

Coady made the move to Wrexham last summer, signing a two-year contract, but he has only featured on six occasions for the Championship outfit this term.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding his future, and it has now been announced that the defender has moved to Charlton on loan for the rest of the season.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I'm super excited to play in front of the supporters and get going. When I got the opportunity to come to this football club, it filled me with excitement. You want to be part of football clubs like this it's a huge club and I can’t wait for the first game," Coady told the club's official website.

Coady has become Charlton's sixth signing of what has been a busy January transfer window.