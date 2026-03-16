Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League second leg

By Ben Knapton | 16 Mar 2026 10:41

A finely-poised Champions League last-16 tie between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen concludes this week when the two sides collide in the second leg.

The Gunners were on the brink of leaving the BayArena with a 1-0 loss to their name, but Kai Havertz haunted his former club from the spot to rescue a potentially pivotal 1-1 draw for the Premier League leaders.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen kick off?

Arsenal's second leg with Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday evening, as opposed to last week's 5.45pm contest.

The showdown takes place at the same time as two other high-profile second legs - Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.

Where is Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen being played?

Arsenal are hosting Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium, where the German side have only played once before - suffering a 4-1 friendly defeat in August 2024.

The Gunners' most recent encounter on their own turf ended in a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday - their sixth straight victory at their headquarters.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Fans with a TNT Sports package can access TNT Sports 1 on channel numbers 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV)

Online streaming

If you have a TNT Sports subscription through your TV package, you can watch the game on various apps, such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, the game will also be streamed on TNT Sports' streaming partner discovery+, which costs £30.99 per month for a sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available on the TNT Sports website and YouTube channel, in addition to the Arsenal YouTube account.

Fans can also watch the best bits on Match of the Day; highlights from all the second legs will be shown on Wednesday evening at 10.40pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen?

Above all else, a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a quarter-final that both teams will harbour realistic chances of winning.

The victor of this last-16 showdown is likely to face Bodo/Glimt in the last eight of the competition, as the Norwegian giants head into the second leg of their clash with Sporting Lisbon holding a surely unassailable 3-0 advantage.

Bodo are not to be underestimated, having stunned both Manchester City and Inter Milan already this season, but the Gunners and Leverkusen would no doubt rather face the Norwegian outfit than a Real Madrid or a Paris Saint-Germain.

On an individual level, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is bidding to prolong an exceptional 100% record, having scored in each of his previous four Champions League home games in 2025-26.