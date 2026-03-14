Every record Arsenal's Max Dowman has broken as 16-year-old phenom becomes Premier League's youngest goalscorer

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 21:28

Arsenal record-breaker Max Dowman created no fewer than three slices of history with his unprecedented goal in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's men broke the 70-point mark in the top flight thanks to a chaotic late show in front of the Emirates faithful, who witnessed 90 minutes of untold turmoil and six moments of unbridled joy.

David Moyes's Everton stifled the toothless Gunners throughout the contest in North London and were not short of their own opportunities to break the deadlock, but their lack of ruthlessness proved costly.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze struggled to fashion clear-cut chances for the Premier League leaders, but the introduction of 16-year-old phenom Dowman changed the game for the men in red and white.

The 2009-born sensation firstly delivered a dangerous cross to the back stick, which Jordan Pickford missed, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to tap home into an empty net after Piero Hincapie's unorthodox assist.

Pickford tried to redeem himself by coming up for a last-gasp corner, but Arsenal survived, launched a rapid counter-attack, and Dowman coolly tapped home into an empty net to spark more North London pandemonium.

Max Dowman creates three slices of history with Arsenal goal vs. Everton

MAX DOWMAN RUNS THE LENGTH OF THE PITCH AND WINS IT FOR ARSENAL! ?



The youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/jY9nqrGHV3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2026

In doing so, the winger broke the record that many expected him to break before the first ball was kicked this season - becoming the youngest Premier League scorer in the history of the competition.

Dowman has dethroned former Everton youngster James Vaughan, who netted at the age of 16 years, eight months and 27 days for the Toffees in 2005, whereas the Hale End product scored his goal today at 16 years, two months and 11 days.

Becoming the youngest Premier League scorer of all time is not where the stunning statistics end for Dowman, whose goal on Saturday also means that the competition has now had a goalscorer born in every year of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Furthermore, the 2025-26 season is only the second Premier League campaign in which two 16-year-olds have scored; Dowman and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha this season, and Wayne Rooney and James Milner in 2002-03.

Every record Arsenal's Max Dowman has broken in fledgling career

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

The boy who scored at the Emirates today was born three years after Arsenal moved to the stadium, and yet, he exuded more flair and confidence than many of his senior counterparts on the pitch.

Even before making his first-team breakthrough, Dowman became the youngest UEFA Youth League scorer of all time at just 14 years old, as well as the youngest player in the Premier League 2.

The winger then became the youngest player to contribute to a Premier League goal - winning a penalty for Gyokeres to tuck away against Leeds United in August - and becoming Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in an EFL Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Dowman also set new records for the youngest Champions League player of all time and Arsenal's youngest-ever FA Cup starter of all time, before writing another chapter of history with Saturday's unforgettable moment.

Arteta spoke for everyone post-match when he said that Dowman's rapid rise was "just not normal", and while trying to stay grounded given his tender age, the Lionel Messi thing does come up.