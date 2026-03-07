Mansfield Town vs Arsenal: Gunners set new record for Premier League clubs before FA Cup kick-off

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Mar 2026 16:02

Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Mansfield Town 2-1 at One Call Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal for the Gunners as they saw off the challenge from a resilient Mansfield side and continued their fight on four fronts.

The home side, who are five points above the relegation zone in League One, piled pressure on the visitors before Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead before half-time.

Mansfield registered 11 shots in the first half, the most the Gunners have faced in the opening 45 minutes of any competition since 2022, but the north London club still found a way to grab the winner.

Mikel Arteta made bold team selection

© Imago / News Images

With the Gunners competing on multiple fronts, rotation was expected, but few would have predicted such a bold move from Mikel Arteta, who made nine changes to the side that secured a 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Arteta named two 16-year-olds in the starting line-up, with Marli Salmon making his first start for the club and Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup match for the Gunners at 16 years and 66 days old.

Opta Joe posted on X: "Through Max Dowman and Marli Salmon, Arsenal are the first ever Premier League side to start a competitive game with two players aged 16 or under in any competition. Kicks."

Salmon, who operated as a right-back in a three-man defence, was replaced by Jurrien Timber in the 62nd minute, while Bukayo Saka came on for Dowman in the 77th minute.

Dowman produces another eye-catching performance

© Imago

The hype surrounding the youngster appeared justified, as Dowman was a constant menace on the pitch, showing that the future is certainly bright.

Making his first appearance since November after recovering from an ankle injury, the midfielder displayed impressive composure in the middle, showing maturity beyond his years.

Dowman had two early chances saved, but his overall performance should encourage Arteta to give him more opportunities going forward.

Salmon, however, was involved in Mansfield’s goal as his pass to Cristhian Mosquera was short, allowing Will Evans to pounce and fire past Kepa Arrizabalaga.