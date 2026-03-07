Mikel Arteta issues Leandro Trossard, Riccardo Calafiori injury updates after double Arsenal blow

By Ben Knapton | 07 Mar 2026 16:14

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has issued updates on the condition of Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori after both players were forced off in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup win at Mansfield Town.

The Gunners survived a huge scare to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 competition, courtesy of goals from Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze either side of a Will Evans equaliser.

Arteta made nine changes to the side that started the 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, with both Trossard and Calafiori among the players to be drafted into an experimental XI.

However, Trossard had to be taken off in the first half due to injury, as Piero Hincapie came on to replace the stricken Belgian, before Calafiori was withdrawn in the second 45 for Jaden Dixon shortly after being booked.

Neither man appeared to have sustained a serious issue, but Trossard has been playing through a niggling calf concern all season, while Calafiori's fitness record has left a lot to be desired.

Mikel Arteta reveals "niggles" for Riccardo Calafiori, Leandro Trossard

The duo have emerged as doubts for the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League last-16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, and Arteta did little to ease those fears in his post-game press conference.

"Both of them, they had little niggles, they weren't comfortable to continue. And we knew that this could be a possibility, especially in the conditions that we're playing today. So, we have to take them off," Arteta said.

Calafiori was always expected to drop out for Leverkusen loanee Hincapie at the BayArena, while either Gabriel Martinelli or Eze could fill in for Trossard on the left wing, although the latter's role will also be dictated by Martin Odegaard's fitness.

The Norwegian is nursing a knock alongside William Saliba and Ben White, while Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya and Martin Zubimendi were also given the afternoon off at Field Mill.

The latter four are expected back for Leverkusen, but Arteta did suggest that none is fully fit, adding: "Well, they had issues and they've been carrying issues.

"And the amount of games that we are playing, it's obviously super demanding. And it was the only time to try to make sure that we can clean those issues that they're having to start the next sequence of two weeks before the break in the best possible way. We had to make those decisions."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Max Dowman display in Arsenal win at Mansfield

Arsenal's plethora of changes offered Max Dowman a chance to shine, and on the afternoon when the 16-year-old became the club's youngest-ever FA Cup player, he did not disappoint.

Dowman had five shots, created two chances, won three fouls and completed four dribbles during an extremely promising performance, one that Arteta was mesmerised by.

"I think he was exceptional," the Spaniard added. "The way he handles time and space and the touches that he takes, it's just incredible. Especially at the speed that he delivers those actions, but that tells you the talent that we have."

Dowman was one of two 16-year-olds to start at Field Mill alongside Marli Salmon, although his fellow teenager was partially at fault for Evans's equaliser, alongside Cristhian Mosquera.