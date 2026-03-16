Liverpool to miss out on £34m defender as PSG 'on verge' of completing transfer

By Alexis Pereira | 16 Mar 2026 10:02

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly close to completing the signing of a central defender for approximately £34m, with the summer transfer window still some way off.

Central defence is expected to be PSG's primary area of focus in the next transfer window. While Willian Pacho has been a satisfactory presence, Lucas Beraldo and Illya Zabarnyi have disappointed, and Marquinhos is ageing with his future at the club uncertain. The European champions may therefore need to act decisively in that area.

In that context, ParisTeam has reported that Joel Ordonez is Paris's top priority for this summer. The independent outlet, which has more than 100,000 followers on X and specialises in PSG news, has written that the club "is on the verge of strengthening its defence with the arrival of the young Ecuadorian defender."

Joel Ordonez reported close to PSG move

The 21-year-old is a well-known name on the market, having been one of Liverpool's primary targets in January. The Club Brugge defender recently revisited his failed transfer to the French club, revealing that an agreement had been very close.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Ordonez, who was in Paris this weekend, has since put that episode behind him and is enjoying another strong season with the Belgian club. He has made 35 appearances this term, including 10 in the Champions League. His performances and potential have quickly brought his name back into transfer speculation.

Joel Ordonez, the successor to Marquinhos?

Indeed, 10 days ago PSG were reported to be locked in a battle with Liverpool and Chelsea for Ordonez's signature. According to ParisTeam, the Ecuadorian centre-back — who could form a partnership with compatriot Willian Pacho — may join the Ligue 1 leaders for around £34m including add-ons.

That figure appears reasonable for a player valued at £28m by Transfermarkt who remains under contract with his club until June 2029. At 21, the Brugge defender fits perfectly into PSG's new recruitment philosophy, which targets young talent with room to develop. He has every attribute to become Marquinhos's long-term successor, following the disappointment of the Zabarnyi experiment.