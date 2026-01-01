Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'close' to South American signing after out-bidding Chelsea

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jan 2026 18:37

Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez in the January transfer window.

The Reds could be looking to bolster their centre-back area in the January window, following a season-ending injury to Giovanni Leoni.

With Joe Gomez also out injured, Liverpool are short of options at the back, and need more quality options as they cement their position in the top four.

The situation is far from ideal, and Wellity Lucky, 19, has been promoted to the first-team squad as a back-up to first-choice starters, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool eye move for Ordonez?

According to a report from Bolavip, the Reds are close to securing a deal for the 21-year-old centre-back at the start of the January window.

Ordonez joined Club Brugge in the summer of 2024 from Club NXT, and is a key player for the club, having already made 105 appearances.

The report claims that a deal worth around £34.9m is close to being agreed for the Ecuador international, while there has been no issue with meeting the personal terms.

The youngster will reportedly triple his current salary to around £ 60,000 per week, which would place him in the lower bracket of earners at the club, but it would definitely be a huge incentive for the defender.

Should Liverpool move for Marc Guehi?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The Reds came very close to signing Guehi in the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed in the final hours despite an agreement having been reached.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool retain interest in the Crystal Palace defender, who has made it clear to the club that he will not extend his deal beyond the end of the season.

Liverpool may look to present an attractive cut-price offer to lure Palace into doing business, but they could also prefer to wait until next summer to get him for free.

Oliver Glasner recently admitted that he does not know what the future holds for Guehi, who is reportedly being chased by Bayern Munich.