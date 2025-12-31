Hope for Liverpool? Oliver Glasner comments on Marc Guehi and Brennan Johnson transfer situation

By Saikat Mandal | 31 Dec 2025 16:11

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has said that anything is possible in the January transfer window as he addresses the transfer situations of Marc Guehi and Brennan Johnson.

The Eagles are 11th in the Premier League table, and will look to break into the top half with a win against Fulham on New Year's Day at Selhurst Park.

The January window could be vital for Palace, as they are looking to bolster their forward department and have reportedly agreed a £35m deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Johnson.

Likewise, Guehi has only a few months left on his contract at Selhurst Park, and he has already made it clear he will not renew it.

While he is more likely to leave for free during the summer window, the chances of him leaving in January cannot be completely ruled out.

What Glasner has said about Guehi and Johnson

Ahead of the match, Glasner said in the press conference that he has no idea what will happen as the 'crazy' January window begins tomorrow.

"Let's see what happens. Tomorrow starts the next crazy month in football. And I don't know, I've experienced so many different situations," Glasner said about Johnson, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"The next 31 days will be everything is possible, like always, and everything I say today might be wrong in two days.

"And I think most of what I say today will be definitely wrong by the end of the transfer window, because I don't know, and that's why I don't really care about it, especially I don't want to talk about it in public."

Guehi has remained a model professional, and he has not agitated for a move since missing out on joining Liverpool in the summer window.

The Eagles could be tempted to cash in on him in January, even on a cut-price deal, than lose him for free.

Glasner added: "You will ask me all these questions again and again and again. I need to find one answer. I will always tell you the same, as long as I don't know anything else.

"Because, believe me, if I knew something. I would tell you. So I don't know what's going on. I don't know what will happen with Marc [Guehi]."

Boost for Liverpool in Guehi chase? Will Johnson leave?

Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Guehi, but it is not clear whether the Reds want to buy him now.

Arne Slot has a lack of options at the back, and therefore, it makes sense for Liverpool to sign a top-quality centre-back in January, and Guehi would add depth and quality to the side.

Bayern Munich are also linked with a move for Guehi, but the German giants are more focused on securing Dayot Upamecano's contract extension.

Johnson has dropped down the pecking order at Spurs, and the north London club are ready to cash in on him.

Palace have submitted a very good offer for the Welsh international, and the deal should go through at some point next month.