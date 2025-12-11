Blow for Liverpool? Euro club plan 'further talks' with Marc Guehi in January

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Dec 2025 18:21

Bayern Munich reportedly plan to hold further talks with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in January.

The 25-year-old defender was close to joining Liverpool on deadline day in the summer transfer window, and even had completed his medical after a deal was agreed.

However, the move collapsed in the end as Palace refused to sell him, with Oliver Glasner threatening to leave if the player was sold without signing a replacement.

Guehi has only a few months remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, and he has made it clear that he will not sign a new deal at the club.

Bayern set to make contact with Guehi?

According to a report from Sky Deutschland, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is set to hold further talks with Guehi in January over a potential move.

Bayern are keen to sign him on a free transfer next summer, and Eberl has already met with the player's agent.

Guehi is officially allowed to negotiate with new clubs from the new year, and Bayern want to capitalise on his situation.

The immediate priority for Bayern, however, is to reach an agreement with Dayot Upamecano on a new contract, as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Should Liverpool make a move for Guehi in January?

© Imago / Sportimage

The Reds must now know that signing a new defender in January is crucial following Giovanni Leoni's injury, and Guehi is the one they want.

Ibrahima Konate has yet to sign a new contract at the club, and although Real Madrid have ended their interest in him, the prospect of losing him for free remains.

Palace could be willing to do business at a cut price in January rather than lose him for free, and Liverpool must not hesitate in splashing money to get him on board.

Apart from Bayern, Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City for Guehi's signature.