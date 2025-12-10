Champions League GW6 Team of the Week: Noni Madueke, Jules Kounde, Nico O'Reilly

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 23:04

Arsenal remain perfect in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League, with the Gunners recording a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich are currently second in the overall table behind the Gunners, with the Bundesliga champions beating Sporting Lisbon 3-1 on Tuesday, while third-placed Paris Saint-Germain drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao.

Fourth-placed Manchester City recorded a huge 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, who have dropped to seventh, while Atalanta BC climbed to fifth with a 2-1 success over Chelsea.

Inter Milan, who are sixth, suffered a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool, while the top eight is completed by Atletico Madrid, who beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2.

Also on Tuesday, Olympiacos were 1-0 winners over Kairat Almaty, Barcelona beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, Marseille were 3-2 winners over Union SG, Tottenham Hotspur beat Slavia Prague 3-0 and Monaco recorded a 1-0 victory over Galatasaray.

On Wednesday, Copenhagen shocked Villarreal with a 3-2 success, Ajax beat Qarabag 4-2, Benfica were 2-0 winners over Napoli and Juventus beat Pafos FC 2-0.

There were also three draws, including Athletic 0-0 PSG, on the second night of action, with Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United playing out a 2-2, while it was the same scoreline between Borussia Dortmund and Bodo/Glimt in Germany.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the sixth gameweek of the 2025-26 season, and it was incredibly difficult to pick due to the number of outstanding players on show.

Anarbekov put in an outstanding performance for Kairat against Olympiacos on Tuesday night - the 22-year-old was ultimately on the losing side, but he made eight saves in total during a fine display, and the goalkeeper did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Marcus Rashford whips in a delightful delivery and Kounde finishes it at the back post ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jbM4DptKRu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

Kounde has had his issues this season, but the France international had a brilliant night on Tuesday, scoring twice in Barcelona's narrow success over Frankfurt - the right-back was also terrific defensively, making three tackles and boasting a pass success rate of 92%.

Araujo put in an eye-catching performance as Benfica beat Napoli 2-0 in Portugal, with the 23-year-old winning two aerial duels, while he was calm and composed in possession; Napoli's attackers found it very difficult against the Portuguese.

Tah was on the scoresheet as Bayern recorded a 3-1 victory over Sporting on Tuesday night, while he was brilliant defensively, making five tackles - the 29-year-old also finished with a pass success rate of 98% at Allianz Arena.

Left-back: Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

What a time to score your first Champions League goal!



Nico O'Reilly reacts the quickest and Manchester City draw level in Madrid ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7LA2UOKqEn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2025

O'Reilly scored Man City's first in their 2-1 success over Real Madrid at Bernabeu, and it was an incredibly mature performance from the 20-year-old, who made three tackles and prevented Los Blancos from having any clear chances in the second half of the match.

Central midfield: Anan Khalaili (Union SG)

Khalaili was in outstanding form in this Champions League gameweek, with the 21-year-old scoring twice in Union SG's 3-2 success over Marseille; the midfielder also helped his side out defensively by making four tackles in an all-round performance.

Central midfield: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta BC)

De Ketelaere has been in excellent form in the Champions League this season, and he earns another spot in the team here due to his performance in Atalanta's win over Chelsea - the 24-year-old both scored and provided an assist in the standout result.

Central midfield: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

BVB might well have lost to Bodo/Glimt but for an excellent performance from Brandt, with the experienced attacker coming up with a brace in what proved to be a 2-2 draw - the 29-year-old was comfortably his team's biggest threat on the night.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Right wing: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

It's two goals for Noni Madueke ✌️



An unmarked Madueke heads it in at the back post to double Arsenal's lead at the start of the second half @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JjrWJhTGEW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2025

Madueke is named the star performer of the week, and that is fully deserved considering his display in Arsenal's win over Club Brugge - the England international came up with a brace in the three-goal success, and the Belgian outfit simply could not live with him.

There also had to be a spot in the final third of the field for Sorloth, who was excellent in Atletico's 3-2 success over PSV; the striker scored and provided an assist to inspire his side to all three points, with Diego Simeone's side now in a strong position in the table.

Left wing: Oscar Gloukh (Ajax)

The final spot in the XI is awarded to Gloukh for his starring role in Ajax's 4-2 success over Qarabag; the 21-year-old came up with two goals, while he had five shots in total and finished with a pass success rate of 90%.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

© Sports Mole

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Anarbekov; Kounde, Araujo, Tah, O’Reilly; Khalaili, De Ketelaere, Brandt; Madueke, Sorloth, Gloukh