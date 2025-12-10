Real Madrid 1-2 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as pressure increases on Xabi Alonso following damaging Bernabeu defeat

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 21:56 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 22:04

Manchester City came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in Wednesday night's Champions League contest at Bernabeu.

Rodrygo sent Real Madrid ahead in the 28th minute of the match, but Man City netted twice before the end of the first period, with Nico O'Reilly registering from close range before Erling Haaland converted from the penalty spot.

Los Blancos were unable to respond in the second half, with Xabi Alonso's side losing for the second time in the league phase of the 2025-26 competition.

Real Madrid have slipped to seventh spot in the Champions League table, while Man City have risen to fourth, boasting 13 points from their six matches in this season's tournament.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Kylian Mbappe was named in the Real Madrid squad on Wednesday despite concerns over a knee injury, but the Frenchman did not take to the field, and his absence cost Los Blancos.

Rodrygo started well and managed to end his long goal drought, but Man City's quickfire double before the end of the first period was enough to secure all three points.

This was a huge Champions League win for a Man City side that clearly have their issues, and it would perhaps be Pep Guardiola's greatest achievement if he could lead this team to glory in both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

As for Real Madrid, it is now just two wins in their last eight matches in all competitions, and the pressure has been ramped up on head coach Alonso.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez did not look impressed with what he was seeing at Bernabeu, and there will be more speculation surrounding Alonso's future in the aftermath.

Real Madrid are still sitting in a decent spot in the Champions League table, but there is no getting away from the fact that the capital giants are currently a struggling team.

REAL MADRID VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Rodrygo goal vs. Man City (28th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Man City)

Lift off for Real Madrid and the Bernabeu is rocking ?



Rodrygo had not scored for 32 games but he takes a brilliant touch and fires into the bottom corner beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma...

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 28th minute of the contest, and it is a wonderful finish from Rodrygo, who finds the bottom corner after being picked out by Jude Bellingham.

That is Rodrygo's first goal since March!

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Real Madrid (36th min, Real Madrid 1-1 Man City)

What a time to score your first Champions League goal!



Nico O'Reilly reacts the quickest and Manchester City draw level in Madrid

Man City level the scores at Bernabeu, as O'Reilly turns into the back of the net from close range after Thibaut Courtois had kept out a header from Josko Gvardiol.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Real Madrid (43rd min, Real Madrid 1-2 Man City)

The coolest man in the Bernabeu, Erling Haaland ?



Antonio Rudiger drags Haaland down, and after a VAR check, the Norwegian slots home for his 55th Champions League goal.

Incredible scenes here, as a penalty is awarded for Man City following a VAR check, with Antonio Rudiger pulling Haaland to the ground inside the box.

Haaland steps up and slides the ball into the back of the net to send the English team ahead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICO O'REILLY

O'Reilly was unable to prevent Rodrygo from scoring the opening goal at Bernabeu, but aside from that, the Man City defender did not put a foot wrong.

The England international was on the scoresheet with a close-range finish, while his overall performance level was excellent, making three tackles and finishing with a pass success rate of 94%.

BEST STATS

5 - For the fifth time this season in all competitions, Manchester City have named an unchanged starting XI. It's as many unchanged XIs as Pep Guardiola had named in 2018-19 (0), 2019-20 (0), 2020-21 (1), 2021-22 (2), 2022-23 (0), 2023-24 (0), and 2024-25 (2) combined. Settled.

15 - This will be the 15th time that Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League. Since their first meeting in the 2012-13 season, it is already the most-played fixture in the competition in this period (14 games). Classic.

RODRYGO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 32 MATCHES!



RODRYGO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 32 MATCHES!

THE DROUGHT IS OVER

5⃣4⃣ games

5⃣5⃣ goals



5⃣4⃣ games
5⃣5⃣ goals

Erling Haaland's Champions League numbers

REAL MADRID VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 52%-48% Man City

Shots: Real Madrid 16-12 Man City

Shots on target: Real Madrid 1-8 Man City

Corners: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

Fouls: Real Madrid 14-17 Man City

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's attention will now switch back to La Liga, with Los Blancos resuming their domestic campaign away to Alaves on Sunday night, and that is a must-win match for the capital giants.

Man City, meanwhile, will be back in Premier League action away to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.