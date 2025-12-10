Real Madrid vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Mbappe, Rudiger, Haaland, Cherki decisions made for Champions League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Dec 2025 18:48 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 19:20

Kylian Mbappe will begin as a substitute when Real Madrid do battle with Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League showdown at the Bernabeu.

The French forward emerged as a major doubt prior to this eagerly-anticipated contest after missing training on Tuesday with a knee problem.

However, Real Madrid confirmed that Mbappe would be selected in their matchday squad and under-fire head coach Xabi Alonso has decided to name the 25-goal star on the substitutes’ bench.

Alonso has made a total of four changes to the Los Blancos side that suffered a surprise 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga last weekend, with Mbappe, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia and the injured Eder Militao all making way.

Antonio Rudiger takes the place of Militao and will partner Raul Asencio at the heart of the defence, with Alvaro Carreras moving over to left-back and captain Federico Valverde dropping back from midfield into a right-back role.

Dani Ceballos has been recalled and will link up with Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham in midfield, while Rodrygo and Gonzalo Garcia have both returned in attack to provide support for Vinicius Junior.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Guardiola names unchanged Man City XI

As for Man City, manager Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged starting lineup following last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Rayan Cherki registered two assists during a standout performance at the Etihad Stadium and the French playmaker has been rewarded with another start next to in-form Phil Foden, who has scored five goals in his last three appearances.

Both players will provide support for City’s leading marksman Erling Haaland, who has netted nine goals in as many outings against Spanish opposition in the Champions League.

Jeremy Doku retains his spot on the left flank, while Bernardo Silva will captain the side in midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez, although he will also be given freedom to move over to the right flank, with Cherki drifting into central positions next to Foden.

Meanwhile, a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly remains intact and will protect goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Ceballos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Endrick, Mbappe, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, Brahim, Cestero, Mastantuono, Joan Martinez, Valdepenas

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Bobb, Lewis