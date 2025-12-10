Conference League Gameweek 5
Shelbourne
Dec 11, 2025 8.00pm
Crystal Palace

Shelbourne vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Shelbourne vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Crystal Palace make the trip to Dublin to take on Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in their penultimate League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The Eagles sit 18th in the 36-team standings and just two points behind the top eight, while the Reds are down in 34th spot and are still searching for their first victory. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SHELBOURNE vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

 

SHELBOURNE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Speel; Mbeng, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris, Kelly; Henry-Francis, Lunney, McInroy; Wood, Odubeko

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (groin), Chadi Riad (knee/fitness)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Devenny, Pino; Nketiah

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Shelbourne related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe