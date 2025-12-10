Shelbourne vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Dec 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 20:00

Crystal Palace make the trip to Dublin to take on Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in their penultimate League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The Eagles sit 18th in the 36-team standings and just two points behind the top eight, while the Reds are down in 34th spot and are still searching for their first victory. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SHELBOURNE

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Speel; Mbeng, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris, Kelly; Henry-Francis, Lunney, McInroy; Wood, Odubeko

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (groin), Chadi Riad (knee/fitness)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Devenny, Pino; Nketiah