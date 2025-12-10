Shelbourne vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace make the trip to Dublin to take on Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in their penultimate League Phase fixture in the Conference League on Thursday night.
The Eagles sit 18th in the 36-team standings and just two points behind the top eight, while the Reds are down in 34th spot and are still searching for their first victory. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
SHELBOURNE vs. CRYSTAL PALACE
SHELBOURNE
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Speel; Mbeng, Barrett, Ledwidge, Norris, Kelly; Henry-Francis, Lunney, McInroy; Wood, Odubeko
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Daniel Munoz (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Rio Cardines (groin), Chadi Riad (knee/fitness)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Devenny, Pino; Nketiah