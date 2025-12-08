How to watch Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 08 Dec 2025 23:36

Crystal Palace will make the trip to Dublin for Thursday's Conference League meeting with Shelbourne.

The Eagles head into matchday five in 18th place in the league phase, while Shelbourne are down in 34tth place in the standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Conference League clash

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Shelbourne kick off?

The league phase game will get underway 8pm on Thursday evening.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Shelbourne being played?

Palace will travel to Shelbourne's Tolka Park, which can currently hold up to 5,750 supporters.

Shelbourne are yet to score a home goal in the league phase this season, having played out a goalless draw with Hacken and fallen to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Drita.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Shelbourne in the UK

TV channels

Palace's away meeting with Shelbourne will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 for UK viewers.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can catch the game on the Discovery+ website and app, which is available on a number of devices, including smartphones, computers, tablets and game consoles.

Highlights

There should be highlights of the game on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel, as well as on the Discovery+ platform.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Shelbourne?

Crystal Palace are flying high in the Premier League after moving into fourth spot with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday.

However, the Eagles have not had quite their own way in the Conference League, having collected just six points from their four league phase games.

As a result, Oliver Glasner's charges are just two points clear of 25th place and are two points adrift of the top eight with two matches to play in the league phase.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne know it will be an extremely difficult task to reach the knockout rounds with four points separating them from the top 24.

Having mustered just one point from four matches, Joey O'Brien's side are one of six teams without a win in the Conference League main draw.