Man City 2-1 Newcastle: Pep Guardiola makes honest title admission after win over Magpies

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Feb 2026 03:05 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 03:08

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that many of his current players have never been involved in the Premier League title run-in.

The Spaniard's remarks came after the Cityzens defeated Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday to reduce the lead at the top of the Premier League table to two points, capitalising on Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

A Nico O'Reiley brace either side of Lewis Hall equalising for the Magpies extended City's unbeaten run over the Toon Army in home top-flight meetings to 22, the Manchester club's 16th victory during that run.

Fresh off their 17th overall victory of the ongoing Premier League season, Guardiola noted the inexperience of his current crop of players.

Guardiola points to lack of experience in title-chasing squad

Speaking to TNT Sports via Mirror Football, Guardiola believes that a significant portion of his current squad lacks the necessary experience of a high-pressure run-in, suggesting that approximately 70% of his players have never found themselves in a title-winning situation before.

"Massive [win]. Newcastle is an incredible team. Awesome team," said the City manager. "Physicality and the speed they have up front. Really tough but the team was unbelievable.

“Seventy per cent of the players never played in that situation and I don't play. We have to live it. They know - we know - that until the end of the season every game will be like this."

Guardiola then praised the home support as the club prepare for their final five home fixtures of the season against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Brentford and Aston Villa.

"Today we had the best crowd of the year," noted the City boss. "It was unbelievable our people. I am really proud to be manager of these incredible fans. Now it is rest for three days and prepare for Leeds."

O'Reilly's goals on Saturday took the versatile midfielder's — capable of playing at left-back — league tally to four, making him City's fifth highest scorer behind Erling Haaland (22), Antoine Semenyo (13), Phil Foden (seven) and Tijjani Reijnders (five).

PL title race: O'Reilly reflects on City’s victory

The academy graduate described the victory as a "dream" as he looks to win his first Premier League title with the club.

"It's a dream of mine to win something like this," the 20-year-old told TNT Sports. "There's still a lot of games to go. We need to take each game as it comes. I'm enjoying every moment and taking it all in.

"Definitely [City can win the title]. We always believe we can win games. We had a week break, so we were able to prepare for this game very well. We just need to keep going."

O'Reilly's emergence has been a highlight of a season where City have had to adapt to several high-profile injuries and tactical shifts in the midfield.