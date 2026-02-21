Man City 2-1 Newcastle: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Nico O’Reilly inspires Pep Guardiola’s side to important Premier League win

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Feb 2026 21:57 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 22:03

Manchester City have piled more pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal after battling to a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

Seventeen days on from securing a 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-finals, a refreshed Man City outfit initially looked a lot more livelier than the Magpies, who had a 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan in midweek, and the hosts’ fast start was rewarded with an early goal from academy starlet Nico O’Reilly.

City’s lead was short-lived as Lewis Hall restored parity for Newcastle with a deflected strike, but O’Reilly helped himself to his second goal of the night just five minutes later, directing a towering header into the far corner to put the Citizens back in front before the half-hour mark.

The pace of an entertaining first 45 was sustained after the interval and the end-to-end contest became tense and nervy for the hosts, as they fought hard to keep Newcastle’s fluid frontline at bay. Both sides were wasteful in the final third, though, and Pep Guardiola's side did enough to hold on for three important points.

Victory for second-placed City has seen them close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points ahead of Sunday’s North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

As for Newcastle, their three-game winning run in all competitions has come to an end and they remain 10th in the table, six points behind the top six with 11 games left to play.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Every Premier League fixture has become that little bit more important for Man City, who have become more bullish by the week as momentum feels to be draining from Arsenal's bid to win the title.

Despite Newcastle’s best efforts to apply pressure to Man City’s backline, Guardiola’s men deserved to pick up maximum points following a dogged display, and their win was inspired by one of their own - academy graduate O’Reilly who continues to go from strength to strength as an all-round midfield.

City know that the title is in their own hands and if they can reproduce one of their trademark winning runs heading down the home straight, as well as beat Arsenal at the Etihad in a potentially-pivotal title decider in April, then that could be enough to get them over the line and win a fifth title in six seasons.

As for Newcastle, who entered this match after thrashing Qarabag 6-1 in the Champions League, they should not feel too disheartened by their display against City, though 21 Premier League games without a win (D2 L19) at the Etihad certainly makes for grim reading.

Eddie Howe’s side know that they can ill-afford to experience another inconsistent run of form if they wish to keep their European qualification hopes alive, but a tricky fixture run against Everton, Man United, Chelsea and rivals Sunderland is on the horizon.

MAN CITY VS. NEWCASTLE HIGHLIGHTS

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Newcastle (14th min, Man City 1-0 Newcastle)

Nico O’Reilly opens the scoring for Man City with a clinical strike ⭐



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TUC0b3UNVs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 21, 2026

O'Reilly opens the scoring for Man City!

Omar Marmoush picks up the loose ball just inside City's own half, before driving towards goal and slipping a smart pass into the path of O'Reilly, who hammers a left-footed shot on target. Nick Pope gets a hand to it, but he is unable to tip the ball round the post as it nestles into the bottom corner.

Lewis Hall goal vs. Man City (22nd min, Man City 1-1 Newcastle)

Hall restores parity for Newcastle!

Man City's lead is short-lived and they are left stunned following a Newcastle corner. The ball is teed up for Hall on the edge of the penalty area and his left-footed shot takes a bg deflection off Ruben Dias's back before nestling into the bottom corner.

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Newcastle (27th min, Man City 2-1 Newcastle)

Nico O’Reilly at the double ?‍?



Man City restore their lead just minutes after Newcastle levelled it up. @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dUOWyuLC2k — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 21, 2026

O'Reilly at the double!

Haaland receives the ball down the right channel before chipping a right-footed cross into the danger zone, where O'Reilly towers above the Newcastle defence and directs his header across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICO O'REILLY

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City’s difference-maker has been Erling Haaland on several occasions this season, but Nico O’Reilly delivered an exceptional performance that was worthy of claiming the man-of-the-match prize.

The 20-year-old was in the right place at the right time to score two first-half goals and he covered so much ground across the pitch, having an influential impact at both ends of the pitch to prove once again why he is becoming an increasingly important player for Guardiola’s side.

MAN CITY VS. NEWCASTLE MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 56%-44% Newcastle

Shots: Man City 14-11 Newcastle

Shots on target: Man City 7-6 Newcastle

Corners: Man City 5-5 Newcastle

Fouls:Man City 12-13 Newcastle

BEST STATS

Nico O'Reilly has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, as many goals as in his 33 previous appearances in the competition. ? https://t.co/WBdbAn7Bcu — Squawka (@Squawka) February 21, 2026

Rodri completed the joint-most dribbles (2), completed the most passes (48), made the joint-most tackles (4), and won the most duels (7) in the first-half of #ManCity vs Newcastle. ?? — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 21, 2026

Manchester City have not lost vs Newcastle at home in the Premier League for 22 games - a run that goes back to August 2002.



No side has a longer unbeaten run at home against another team in Premier League HISTORY. ? pic.twitter.com/IpudZ5lwtc — Squawka (@Squawka) February 21, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will now turn their attention back to the Champions League as they look to finish the job in their knockout round playoff second leg wit Qarabag FK at St James' Park on Tuesday night.

As for Man City, they are next in action on February 28 when they travel to Elland Road for a Premier League clash against Leeds United.