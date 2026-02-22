Sunday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Heidenheim vs. Stuttgart, St Pauli vs. Werder Bremen

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Feb 2026 03:08

Sunday's Bundesliga action could see the makeup of the table change significantly, with battles for Europe and survival set to take place.

The day's first game will see Freiburg welcome Borussia Monchengladbach, before St Pauli face Werder Bremen.

Stuttgart will travel to face Heidenheim in the weekend's final league game, and it is no doubt the standout match on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Freiburg will be looking to continue their epic run of results at home when they welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Europa-Park Stadion this Sunday.

The Breisgau Brazilians entered this latest matchday nine points adrift of the top six, while Die Fohlen are simply trying to shake off their six-match winless run and create some much-needed space between them and the bottom three.

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Freiburg are in the midst of a generational home run, and a poor Borussia Monchengladbach side are unlikely to be the ones to end it.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from 3-0 defeats last weekend, though we are putting our chips on Freiburg as they look for their fourth win over Gladbach in five meetings.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

The battle for Bundesliga survival is getting heated, and things are set to get a lot more tense at the Millerntor-Stadion this Sunday as St Pauli host Werder Bremen.

Both teams currently occupy the bottom three, though a victory in this weekend’s North Derby could go a long way in the race against the drop.

We say: St Pauli 1-0 Werder Bremen

Last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Leverkusen was undoubtedly painful for St Pauli, though we cannot simply dismiss their improving home form.

With Werder Bremen struggling to find the back of the net, we are backing St Pauli to make the most of home advantage and bag a crucial win in the battle against relegation.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Desperate to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the Bundesliga table, Heidenheim will welcome Champions League hopefuls Stuttgart to Voith-Arena on Sunday.

FCH are hoping to avoid a fifth straight defeat this weekend, while Die Roten are aiming for a third win on the bounce.

We say: Heidenheim 0-2 Stuttgart

Heidenheim have struggled for points this term, but they have also found goals especially hard to come by in recent weeks, and it would not be surprising to see them fail to hit the back of the net once again this weekend.

On the other hand, Stuttgart have been strong on the road in 2025-26, though they will need to remain focused to avoid a repeat of their shocking loss against St Pauli from earlier this month.

