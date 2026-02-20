Preview: Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 20 Feb 2026 23:25

Freiburg will be looking to continue their epic run of results at home when they welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Europa-Park Stadion this Sunday.

The Breisgau Brazilians entered this latest matchday nine points adrift of the top six, while Die Fohlen are simply trying to shake off their six-match winless run and create some much-needed space between them and the bottom three.

Match preview

If the Bundesliga table was only based on home results, Freiburg would be just eight points adrift of the league leaders courtesy of their sensational form at Europa-Park.

From 10 home Bundesliga matches, Julian Schuster’s men have accumulated 21 points - a total that consists of six victories, three draws and just one defeat.

That one home loss came in Freiburg’s first league game of the season, and they have since gone on a 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions - a run that includes 11 victories.

One major problem for Schuster and his men is replicating those results on the road, with the Breisgau Brazilians enduring some painful away defeats in recent weeks.

A 3-0 defeat against Hoffenheim last weekend certainly fits into that category, leaving Freiburg with a desperate need to find consistency if they are to push for European qualification.

© Imago / Sven Simon

After a solid run of results in November, Borussia Monchengladbach seemed on course for Bundesliga survival under newbie boss Eugen Polanski.

Instead of planning for another season in the topflight, Gladbach have reverted to their losing ways and are once again in the thick of a survival battle.

With just one win from their previous nine games, Polanski’s men find themselves three points above the bottom three, in what is becoming an incredibly congested relegation fight.

Last weekend was particularly painful for Die Fohlen, who endured a 3-0 thumping at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt - the third time in six games they have conceded three or more goals.

Things are no better in the goalscoring department, with Gladbach rattling the net three times in six games - including a strike in a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen during their last home outing.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

L D W L W L

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W L L W W L

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L D L D D L

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

L D L D D L

Team News

© Imago

Big news out of Freiburg concerns Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and his return to training following a three-year battle with an ACL injury.

The player has been sidelined since February 2023, though his comeback appears to be on the horizon as he continues to build his match fitness.

Elsewhere, defender Lukas Kubler is out of action with a knee injury, while Philipp Lienhart is struggling with an abdominal strain.

Max Rosenfelder managed just 12 minutes against Hoffenheim, and he is expected to miss this weekend with a thigh problem.

Borussia Monchengladbach remain without Giovanni Reyna, who is back in training following a muscular problem but is not quite ready for Bundesliga action.

Forwards Robin Hack and Tim Kleindienst are both still on the sidelines with knee injuries, marking a continuing blow to Gladbach’s attacking options.

Nathan Ngoumou is still struggling with his Achilles tendon injury, while Rocco Reitz is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Ogbus, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Diks, Ullrich; Castrop, Engelhardt, Stoger; Honorat, Tabakovic, Bolin

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Freiburg are in the midst of a generational home run, and a poor Borussia Monchengladbach side are unlikely to be the ones to end it.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from 3-0 defeats last weekend, though we are putting our chips on Freiburg as they look for their fourth win over Gladbach in five meetings.

