Preview: Hoffenheim vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Feb 2026 19:17

Defeat for Hoffenheim against visitors Freiburg at PreZero Arena on Saturday may leave them outside of the Bundesliga's top four.

The hosts are third with 42 points following their 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich on February 8, whereas seventh-placed Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 1-0 a day prior and have 30 points.

Match preview

Hoffenheim can have few complaints about the result against Bayern considering they faced 11 big chances and over six xG.

Saturday's hosts had only conceded four times in their prior seven games, with the club having kept three clean sheets while also scoring 18 goals in that period.

Christian Ilzer's side are only three points ahead of both fourth-placed RB Leipzig and fifth-placed Stuttgart, and a loss on the weekend would allow sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen to halve their current six-point deficit.

Die Kraichgauer's loss against Bayern ended a streak of seven matches unbeaten, and it was also just the second time in eight fixtures that they failed to win.

Victory for Hoffenheim on the weekend would be their eighth consecutive triumph at PerZero Arena, while a clean sheet would be their third in six clashes at the stadium.

Freiburg produced few opportunities of note against Werder Bremen, but they should be credited for holding onto their 1-0 lead despite Johan Manzambi's red card in the 52nd minute.

The visitors have won 15 points from losing positions in the Bundesliga, the joint most in the division, though they have only kept one clean sheet in nine top-flight matches.

Breisgau-Brasilianer settled for a point when they drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in September 2025, extending their unbeaten streak against their hosts to nine meetings, with the club winning six of those clashes.

Freiburg's success on February 10 against Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final was their fourth win in six games in all competitions, but it will concern fans that their side only netted five times in that stretch.

Boss Julian Schuster's team have only claimed victory in one of their five most recent away matches, while they have been defeated in five and drawn two of their last nine games on the road.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

W

W

W

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

W

L

W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma is suspended, while attacker Adam Hlozek is set to be sidelined due to a calf problem.

Robin Hranac and Ozan Kabak are the most likely duo to start in central defence, while Andrej Kramaric may support forwards Fisnik Asllani and Bazoumana Toure.

In the middle of the pitch, fans should expect to see a trio of Grischa Promel, Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger.

Freiburg could looks to station Philipp Treu on the right side of a back four given right-back Lukas Kubler has been ruled out because of a knee injury.

Midfielders Maximilian Eggestein and Patrick Osterhage are certain inclusions, while Yuito Suzuki may be stationed as a number 10 behind striker Igor Matanovic.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Hajdari; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric; Asllani, Toure

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Rosenfelder, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Freiburg

While Hoffenheim suffered a defeat last time out, they have still consistently proven to be a threat in the final third.

Freiburg will be facing a home team that have enjoyed plenty of success at PreZero Arena, and it is hard to see them leaving with any points.

