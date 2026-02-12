Preview: Stevenage vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 12 Feb 2026 21:34 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 21:41

Separated by seven points in the battle for top-six spots in the League One table, Stevenage and Huddersfield Town will square off at Broadhall Way on Saturday.

The visitors saw their lead over seventh place cut by a draw last weekend, while their hosts have fallen seven points behind the playoff spots following a dip in form.

Match preview

Stevenage head back into action on Saturday aiming to reignite their League One playoff bid.

The Boro enjoyed a fine start to their third straight season in England's third tier, but they have since managed just one win and eight points from their last 11 league outings dating back to mid-December.

That sole victory came in late January, halting an eight-match slump, but they have fallen to another pair of defeats since, firstly visiting Barnsley and losing 3-1, having trailed by one thanks to a Dan Kemp goal before Davis Keillor-Dunn sealed the win for their hosts.

A trip to strugglers Northampton Town then followed last weekend, and Alex Revell's side lost by the same scoreline, falling behind and levelling in the first half through Jamie Reid, before Tom Eaves put their hosts back ahead and Sam Hoskins put the game out of sight in the dying embers.

Having now dropped to 11th spot and seven points behind the top six despite their strong start, albeit with games in hand on most sides above them, Stevenage will know that any playoff push in the run-in is relying on their putting a much-improved run together in the coming weeks.

In their way stand a visiting side fighting to strengthen their standing within the top six after a setback of their own last weekend.

After dismissing Lee Grant in January, Huddersfield Town are now heading towards League One's run-in under the management of Liam Manning, who took charge when they sat 40 points from 28 outings with the clear intentions of making a return to the Championship.

He was able to oversee a notable improvement at the Accu Stadium, as the Yorkshire outfit began with three straight wins, beating Bradford City and Luton Town 1-0 before prevailing in a 3-2 triumph away at Peterborough United thanks to Cameron Humphreys's late winner.

Blackpool then visited last weekend and looked set to condemn the Terriers to a first loss under Manning, as Ashley Fletcher and Karoy Anderson had them 2-0 up until the final 15 minutes, but Marcus Harness would halve the deficit before Cameron Ashia netted an 88th-minute leveller to at least share the points.

Now sitting fifth with a four-point lead over seventh spot in the playoff race, on the back of an EFL Trophy loss to Doncaster, Huddersfield Town will bid to strengthen their position and make it five league games unbeaten including four wins on Saturday.

Stevenage League One form:

LDDWLL

Huddersfield Town League One form:

LLWWWD

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

LWWWDL

Team News

Stevenage remain without attacker Tyreece Simpson, while Jasper Pattenden also missed last week's defeat to Northampton Town.

Reid will continue to lead the line, having ended a nine-game goal drought in that game to score his ninth of the season in League One.

He may again be joined at the top end of the pitch by Kemp and January arrival Harry Cornick, while Daniel Phillips and Harvey Wright have been mainstays in midfield recently.

Huddersfield Town remain without attacker Alfie May, who is suspended after his second league red card of the season, while Joe Low, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Hardie and Bojan Radulovic may continue spells in the treatment room.

Given those attacking absences, Dion Charles should again lead the line with support from Harness.

Cameron Humphreys has impressed since his January loan arrival from Ipswich Town and should continue in midfield alongside Marcus McGuane and Ryan Ledson, despite competition from David Kasumu and Ashia.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Sweeney, Freestone; James-Wildin, Phillips, White, Earley; Kemp; Cornick, Reid

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Feeney, Wallace; Gooch, Ledson, McGuane, Humphreys, Mumba; Harness; Charles

We say: Stevenage 1-2 Huddersfield Town

While Huddersfield did see their momentum under new boss Manning slow last weekend, they showed resilience to earn a crucial late point, and we see the Terriers returning to winning ways against an out-of-sorts Stevenage side.

