Preview: Le Havre vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Feb 2026 21:43

Le Havre can remain unbeaten at home in 2026 when they welcome Toulouse to Stade Oceane on Sunday in Normandy.

Les Ciel et Marine edged Strasbourg 2-1 last weekend, putting them 13th in the Ligue 1 table, while Toulouse are eighth after losing 1-0 at Angers.

Match preview

Home field has been the saving grace for Le Havre throughout this campaign, with 17 of their 23 points domestically coming at Stade Oceane.

Didier Digard’s men have points in four successive league fixtures on home soil, winning two of those previous three such outings.

Defensively this side have been incredibly resolute at home, allowing a goal or fewer in 10 of those encounters to this stage of the domestic season.

At the same time, they have not won consecutive Ligue 1 home games all season, something that would change with a triumph on Sunday.

This team have given up just one goal in the opening half of their previous five home league outings, and that occurred last Sunday at home against the Alsace club.

In 2025-26, Le Club Doyen have yet to lose in Normandy when netting multiple times in this competition, claiming maximum points in three of those four instances.

© Imago

A late defensive breakdown proved costly for Toulouse on matchday 21, with the visitors conceding one minute before stoppage time to come up pointless.

It is the third time this year that Carles Martinez has seen his side concede a goal in this competition beyond the 85th minute, extending their Ligue 1 winless run to two matches.

They have failed to score in two successive league encounters, while netting just once overall in three competitive fixtures this month.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive Ligue 1 affairs for the first time since August-September 2025 (three), while they have not lost consecutive top-flight away matches all season.

Heading into this matchday, they find themselves just a point below Rennes for a place in the Conference League next season and just three behind Lille for a spot in the Europa League.

Le Tefece are unbeaten in eight of their previous nine competitive away meetings with Le Havre, having won this exact fixture last season by 4-1.

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

The Normandy club are likely to be missing Etienne Youte Kinkoue on Sunday as he recovers from a head injury, Ayumu Seko has a rib issue, Abdoulaye Toure is doubtful due to a sore knee and Reda Khadra may be sidelined because of a shoulder problem.

Stephan Zagadou and Issa Soumare scored in the first and second half, respectively, last week, while Mory Diaw stopped the three efforts that he faced, collecting his fifth clean sheet of the competition.

Due to a lower leg issue, Abu Francis is expected to sit out of this game for Toulouse, while Frank Magri and Dayann Methalie are both questionable because of knee injuries.

Jacen Russell-Rowe made his debut for the club on matchday 21, with the Canadian replacing Santiago Hidalgo in the second half, while Pape Diop made his first start for his new team.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Doucoure, Lloris, Sangante; Nego, Gourna-Douath, Kechta, Koffi; Ndiaye; Soumare, Boufal

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Messali, Casseres, Vossah, Donnum; Emersonn, Gboho; Hidalgo

We say: Le Havre 0-2 Toulouse

Toulouse have some exciting new talents who could be a handful for the home side, and we believe that the visitors' overall potency will come through on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.