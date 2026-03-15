Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Rennes vs. Lille

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Lille's trip to Rennes, while high-flying Lyon take on Le Havre.

© Iconsport / Kevin Clement

RC Strasbourg Alsace will aim to continue their push in Ligue 1 when they host Paris FC at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

The hosts are still competing in four competitions and must rotate their squad to keep players fresh for each fixture, while the visitors are focused solely on maintaining a safe distance from the relegation places this season.

We say: Strasbourg 0-1 Paris FC

Strasbourg’s immediate priority may be finishing the job against Rijeka in the Conference League next week, meaning rotation is likely for Sunday’s match, which could make this a challenging league fixture against an opponent fighting to move further away from the relegation zone.

Paris FC came close to defeating Lyon last weekend and, with the “new manager bounce” still evident under Kombouare, the visitors could be capable of grinding out another positive result in Alsace.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Paris FC, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 victory of 2026, Metz will return to Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday for a date with Toulouse.

Les Grenats remain bottom of the table after a 3-0 defeat at Lens last weekend, while Toulouse were beaten 1-0 by Marseille and sit in 12th place.

We say: Metz 2-1 Toulouse

Both teams have been consistently inconsistent all year, but we believe Metz will finally step up and give their fans a glimmer of hope of avoiding relegation.

> Click here to read our full preview for Metz vs. Toulouse, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Pro Shots

Le Havre will try to avoid suffering consecutive Ligue 1 defeats at home for the first time all season when they host Lyon at Stade Oceane on Sunday.

The Normandy club are 14th in the table heading into matchday 26, losing 2-0 at Brest last weekend, while Lyon fell to fourth after being held 1-1 by Paris FC.

We say: Le Havre 0-1 Lyon

Neither side have been playing great of late, but Lyon have been far more consistent, and their individual quality and creativity should find the mark against Le Havre, who are much lower on confidence than the visitors.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Lyon, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Matchday 26 in Ligue 1 concludes on Sunday In Brittany with Rennes welcoming Lille to Roazhon Park.

As things stand, Les Rennais are in fifth following a convincing 4-0 win at Nice, putting them two points above Lille, who were held 1-1 by Lorient.

We say: Rennes 2-0 Lille

Rennes are in a groove and have adjusted well to Haise’s way of playing, and they could benefit from a tired Lille squad, which played a Europa League fixture on Thursday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rennes vs. Lille, including team news and possible lineups