Team News: Aston Villa vs. Lille injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa welcome Lille to Villa Park for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.
Unai Emery’s side secured a slender 1-0 first-leg victory in France last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. LILLE
ASTON VILLA
Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Ross Barkley (ineligible)
Doubtful: Matty Cash (calf), Emiliano Buendia (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins
LILLE
Out: Marc-Aurele Caillard (elbow), Osame Sahraoui (groin), Hamza Igamane (ACL), Ethan Mbappe Lottin (thigh), Ousmane Toure (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Giroud, Correia