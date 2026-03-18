Team News: Aston Villa vs. Lille injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 20:00

Aston Villa welcome Lille to Villa Park for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Unai Emery’s side secured a slender 1-0 first-leg victory in France last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Ross Barkley (ineligible)

Doubtful: Matty Cash (calf), Emiliano Buendia (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

LILLE

Out: Marc-Aurele Caillard (elbow), Osame Sahraoui (groin), Hamza Igamane (ACL), Ethan Mbappe Lottin (thigh), Ousmane Toure (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Giroud, Correia