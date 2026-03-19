Preview: Marseille vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Mar 2026 22:40 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 22:40

Marseille will seek to maintain their 100% Ligue 1 record this month when they host Lille at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Ahead of matchday 27, OM sit third in the table following a 1-0 win over Auxerre last week, putting them two places above Lille, who beat Rennes 2-1.

Match preview

They left it late last Friday, but their pressure ultimately paid off as Marseille won for a third successive time in this competition.

On Sunday, this team could at worst maintain their third-place standing, as they currently sit two points ahead of Lyon for a spot in the League Phase of next season’s Champions League.

At the Velodrome in 2025-26, this team have collected seven clean sheets across all competitions but have only picked up one domestically this year.

With a win this weekend, OM would equal their number of home victories in the entire Ligue 1 campaign from 2024-25 (10).

Habib Beye could guide them to three straight shutouts in this competition on Sunday for the first time since August to September 2022.

Les Phoceens boast a 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season versus teams currently in the top five, winning two of those three games by a single goal.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Over in the north of France, Lille have found a way to remain in a European position despite a tough start to 2026.

Since losing their first four top-flight affairs this year, Bruno Genesio’s men have yet to go pointless in this competition.

A win on Sunday would give them three in a row away from home in league play, making it their best run of triumphs on the road domestically this season.

Defensively, this side have been especially sharp away from home of late, allowing a goal or fewer in those previous four Ligue 1 outings.

Five points currently separate them from OM heading into this matchday, while they trail Lyon by a mere three points for fourth.

Les Dogues are unbeaten in their previous seven games against Marseille across all competitions, though they have not beaten them at the Velodrome since 2019 (2-1).

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Due to a sore groin, Nayef Aguerd is questionable for Marseille on Sunday, as are Leonardo Balerdi and Bilal Nadir because of knocks.

Amine Gouiri netted 11 minutes before the 90 against Auxerre as he now has seven goal involvements in his last four league games at the Velodrome.

On the Lille side, Marc-Aurele Caillard (elbow), Hamza Igamane (cruciate ligament), Ethan Mbappe (thigh), Benjamin Andre (knock), Gaetan Perrin (knock), Osame Sahraoui (groin), and Ousmane Toure (cruciate ligament) are all dealing with injuries.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo netted the opener for them last Sunday, with Hakon Haraldsson scoring the winner early into the second half.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Egan-Riley, Medina; Hojbjerg, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nwaneri, Paixao; Gouiri

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Verdonk; Mukau, Bentaleb; Correia, Bouaddi, Haraldsson; Fernandez-Pardo

We say: Marseille 1-1 Lille

Five of the last six competitive meetings between these two at the Velodrome ended in a draw, and we expect to see a tight 90 minutes with both sides eager to avoid defeat, given how close things are in the race for Europe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.