Tottenham news: Igor Tudor future latest as manager target's plans 'revealed' amid sack rumours despite Liverpool draw

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Mar 2026 00:53

Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Roberto De Zerbi has no desire to return to management before the end of the season, the latest report has claimed.

Interim Spurs boss Igor Tudor was reportedly under pressure heading into this weekend's clash against Liverpool having lost his first four games in charge.

However, the head coach managed to help his side earn a point at Anfield despite his side missing more than a dozen players due to either injury or suspension.

While the result ensured that his team would not drop into the Premier League's relegation zone, he has still failed to win any of his first five matches.

Journalist Alex Crook claims that reported target Roberto De Zerbi has no plans to return to management before the end of the season following his dismissal from Marseille earlier this year.

© Imago

Roberto De Zerbi: Should Tottenham appoint former Brighton manager?

De Zerbi already has considerable experience in the Premier League having coached Brighton & Hove Albion between 2022 and 2024, and he should in theory be able to get up to speed with the demands of the division quickly.

Legendary coaches such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have praised the 46-year-old's style of play, with the manager having implemented a ball-dominant approach at every club he has been in charge of.

The Italian led Marseille to second place in 2024-25, and he departed France with the club in fourth place in February 2026, and his league performances were admirable despite reported trouble behind the scenes at the French side.

There are some concerns about his temperament, but De Zerbi would be a strong candidate to take on the job at Tottenham on a permanent basis.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After participating in relegation battles in two consecutive seasons, Tottenham cannot afford to be involved in a third should they remain in the top flight for another campaign.

Some fans might see the benefit of bringing back familiar face Mauricio Pochettino, who helped rebuild the club from obscurity to title challengers in the 2010s.

However, the Argentine's project arguably grew stale, and it may be more rewarding to appoint a younger manager with an exciting style of play.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will be available for free at the end of the season, and his high-intensity football could be the perfect answer to Tottenham's current crisis.