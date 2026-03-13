Tottenham news: Spurs 'actively working' to find Igor Tudor replacement amid relegation fears

By Ben Sully | 13 Mar 2026 23:46 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 23:48

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started to search for potential candidates to replace interim boss Igor Tudor.

The 47-year-old was appointed last month on a deal until the end of the season following the decision to relieve Thomas Frank of his duties as Spurs head coach.

Tudor was brought in to spark an immediate upturn in fortunes to ease the club's fears over a shock relegation.

However, rather than overseeing an improvement, performances and results have taken a turn for the worse under the former Juventus manager.

Tudor has lost each of his four competitive matches in charge, conceding at least three goals in three of those defeats.

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Spurs working to find Tudor replacement

Under Tudor's watch, Spurs slumped to Premier League defeats against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, before they fell to a heavy 5-2 loss in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid - a game in which he hauled off goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after 17 minutes following two costly errors.

The ex-Marseille boss is now preparing his relegation-threatened side for a tricky Premier League away clash against reigning champions Liverpool.

While Tudor will remain in the dugout for the trip to Anfield, there is growing doubt about whether he will still be in charge for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic, Spurs are 'actively working' on a search for potential options to replace their current interim boss.

The report claims that sacking Tudor is seen as a 'sensible course of action' should the team fall to another Premier League defeat on Sunday.

If Spurs opt to dismiss Tudor, the club's key decision-makers will have to decide whether to appoint another interim manager or find a new permanent head coach.

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Should Spurs sack Tudor?

Spurs hoped that Tudor's previous experience of working as an interim manager would enable them to secure safety and then look to make a long-term appointment in the summer.

However, they now have to rethink those plans because Tudor's appointment has completely backfired, with Spurs sitting just a point clear of the drop zone ahead of the weekend's round of fixtures.

Unless there is a significant improvement on Sunday, Tottenham will have to hit the panic button and sack Tudor just a month after his arrival in north London.

The Spurs hierarchy would then have to make one of their toughest decisions in modern history, knowing that another failed managerial appointment could lead to the club's first relegation from the top flight since 1977.