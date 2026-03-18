Mason Greenwood: Second European heavyweight joins race for OM star

By Axel Clody | 18 Mar 2026 08:13

In outstanding form at Olympique de Marseille, Mason Greenwood is attracting interest from another major European club — this time from Spain, to go alongside Juventus.

With 15 goals to his name, Greenwood is Ligue 1's top scorer. The 24-year-old English right winger is enjoying another impressive season at Marseille, with 25 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. That form has begun to attract Europe's biggest clubs ahead of the summer window.

Atletico Madrid ready to rival Juventus for Greenwood

While a Juventus-Marseille axis could take shape this summer — with the Old Lady having identified the former Manchester United man as a target and prepared to act should Marseille fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to — the Italian club look set to face competition.

According to TEAMtalk, Greenwood ranks "highly" on Atletico Madrid's shortlist should Julian Alvarez depart.

The Argentine striker's future is described as highly uncertain, with his desire to win trophies and join a major European club well documented — Barcelona are among those said to be interested.

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Manchester United to receive 50% of Marseille's profit

Los Colchoneros are therefore beginning to plan for a potential Alvarez exit and are considering the Marseille forward as a replacement.

The British outlet reports that the Spanish giants "are continuing to carry out extensive work" on the former United forward throughout the season as they assess their attacking options for the summer.

TEAMtalk also notes that several unnamed Premier League clubs continue to monitor Greenwood. Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the situation — having sold him to Marseille for £27m, the Red Devils hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause and stand to receive half of any future profit the French club makes on his sale.