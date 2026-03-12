Preview: Metz vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Mar 2026 23:28

Still seeking their first Ligue 1 victory of 2026, Metz will return to Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday for a date with Toulouse.

Les Grenats remain bottom of the table after a 3-0 defeat at Lens last weekend, while Toulouse were beaten 1-0 by Marseille and sit in 12th place.

Match preview

Hopes of avoiding relegation are getting bleaker by the week in Lorraine, as Metz find themselves six points below the playoff line after 25 matchdays.

In 2026, they have accumulated just two points from nine league fixtures, one of which came at home versus Lille in early February (0-0).

Benoit Tavenot’s men have failed to score in their last three domestic affairs, with only one goal in those previous six encounters combined.

They are winless in six straight matches in this competition at Stade Saint-Symphorien, with their last three goals scored in the top-flight occurring at home.

After 25 matchdays, this team have given up a league-high 56 goals, just two fewer than they conceded in their previous Ligue 1 campaign in 2023-24.

Metz have points in five of their previous six competitive home games against Toulouse, but have not beaten them in a Ligue 1 game in Metz since 2015 (3-2).

Another side that cannot seem to buy a win in Ligue 1 at the moment is Toulouse, who enter this weekend without a triumph in six straight top-flight affairs.

Carles Martinez’s side have failed to score in their last two league outings, while netting a goal or fewer in their previous six Ligue 1 contests.

The club from southern France have lost three successive domestic affairs away from home, and on Sunday they could suffer at least four straight defeats as the visitors in this competition for the first time since October 2019 to January 2020 (six losses).

There are only three points currently separating them from Lorient for a place in the top half of the table, though Europe appears to be out of reach for them, as they are 10 points below Lille with nine games remaining.

On 11 occasions this season, their league matches were decided by a single goal, with Toulouse on the losing end eight times.

Les Pitchouns have not won an away match against a team currently in the last three places in the table but they won their previous visit to Stade Saint-Symphorien in 2024, 1-0.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Team News

A head injury will likely prevent Mamadou Sy from featuring for Metz this weekend, and Ismael Guerti remains doubtful as he recovers from a sore ankle.

Benjamin Stambouli has a rib fracture and is doubtful as well, while Joseph Mangondo is dealing with some knee problems.

At Toulouse, a lower leg issue may keep Abu Francis out of the fold, Charlie Cresswell is questionable with a hamstring strain and Frank Magri has a knee injury.

Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez are both unlikely to see the field for them in Metz as they are both struggling with ankle soreness.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Colin, S. Sane, Gbamin, Toure; Traore; Sarr, Hein, A. Toure, Tsitaishvili; Diallo

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Nicolaisen, McKenzie; Kamanzi, Casseres, Diop, Sauer; Donnum, Emersonn; Gboho

We say: Metz 2-1 Toulouse

Both teams have been consistently inconsistent all year, but we believe Metz will finally step up and give their fans a glimmer of hope of avoiding relegation.

