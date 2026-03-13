Igor Tudor under pressure: Sean Dyche's 'stance' on Tottenham Hotspur survival mission made known

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Mar 2026 02:18

Sean Dyche reportedly would be hesitant to take over at Tottenham Hotspur on a purely short-term basis.

Spurs are facing the very real prospect of a historic relegation from the Premier League following a catastrophic run of results.

Interim boss Igor Tudor has failed to record a single point since taking charge several weeks ago, and the club are now winless in 11 league matches.

The North London side currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the bottom three, with only nine games remaining to secure their top-flight status.

Thus, senior figures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are reportedly evaluating their options as pressure mounts to dismiss the Croatian manager immediately.

Dyche 'reluctant' to accept short-term Tottenham SOS call

According to talkSPORT, Dyche would not be keen to join the North Londoners until the end of the season.

The former Burnley and Everton manager is understood to be a primary candidate for the role should the hierarchy decide to axe Tudor following his nightmare start.

However, Dyche is reportedly seeking a commitment that extends beyond the current campaign before agreeing to lead a survival mission.

The English manager's reported stance mirrors the approach he took when joining Spurs' relegation rivals Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Relegation battle forces Spurs to consider club legends

Hiring a manager like Dyche would represent a stark admission from the board that survival is now the only priority.

Should a deal with the firefighter specialist fail to materialise, the club may look toward familiar faces such as Ryan Mason or Robbie Keane.

Keane has impressed while in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros and is viewed as a candidate who could potentially unite a fractured dressing room.

The situation is further complicated by reports that Tudor has already alienated several first-team stars with his uncompromising hard-line approach.