Tottenham news: Harry Redknapp confirms Spurs return stance amid mounting pressure on Igor Tudor

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Mar 2026 13:52

Harry Redknapp has admitted that it would be difficult to turn down the opportunity to return to Tottenham Hotspur, but succeeding Igor Tudor at this stage in the season is unlikely in his view.

The 79-year-old has recently been tipped for a sensational comeback to North London amid growing pressure on interim boss Tudor, who has lost all four of his games in charge since replacing Thomas Frank last month.

Tudor's miserable tenure began with a 4-1 defeat against North London rivals and Premier League leaders Arsenal, before suffering disappointing defeats to Fulham (2-1) and Crystal Palace (3-1) in the top flight.

Spurs, still without a Premier League win in 2026, have slipped to 16th in the table and find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, as they are hovering just one point above the bottom three with nine games left to play.

Tudor’s most recent setback came in the Champions League as his Spurs side were hammered 5-2 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday, conceding the first four goals in the opening 22 minutes of an embarrassing first-half display.

Could Redknapp make sensational Spurs return and succeed Tudor?

As things stand, Tudor is scheduled to face the media on Friday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool, but another defeat at Anfield will only spark more calls for the Croatian to be sacked.

Tottenham are believed to be exploring alternative head coach options, with Ryan Mason allegedly among the names linked with a surprise return to the dugout, having previously worked at his former club as a coach.

Many Spurs fans are keen to see a familiar face, someone who is well-connected with the club, to replace Tudor and steer the club out of the mire, with Redknapp viewed by some as a suitable short-term solution.

Redknapp has admitted that he would be open to returning to Tottenham, but he is yet to have been contacted by the club and does not expect to replace Tudor.

Speaking to the Press Association at the Cheltenham Festival, Redknapp said: "I've been asked a few times if I'd go back to Spurs and it's probably not going to happen, is it? Would I go back? Of course I would, but I doubt very much it's going to happen."

Redknapp’s “only concern” is horse racing, not Spurs rumours

He added: "They've got it all on to stay up, it's going to be hard. I'm looking at their fixtures and Nottingham Forest are playing alright, West Ham are playing very well, it's going to be tough for Tottenham.

“My only concern at the minute is The Jukebox Man (his horse) in the Gold Cup, I'm nothing to do with Spurs any more. They haven't been in touch, not at all. I hope Spurs stay up and I hope West Ham stay up."

Redknapp was in charge of Spurs between 2008 and 2012 and won 49.49% of his 198 games, with an eighth-placed Premier League finish and an EFL Cup final appearance in his first season followed by three top-five finishes in the next three campaigns.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is another name who has been tipped to return to Tottenham and was spotted in the stands for their Champions League loss away against Atletico in midweek.

Even though the 54-year-old is focused on coaching USA at the 2026 World Cup, he has suggested that he remains "open to everything", though a return before the end of this season is not on the cards.