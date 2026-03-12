Real Oviedo vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 15:19

Valencia will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against basement side Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Los Che are currently 12th in the La Liga table, while Oviedo are rock bottom, sitting eight points behind 17th-placed Elche with 11 matches left to play of the season.

Match preview

Oviedo are not yet out of the fight when it comes to the battle for La Liga survival, but they will need to come up with something special in the final stages of the campaign in order to avoid dropping into the Segunda Division.

The Blues have a record of three wins, nine draws and 15 losses from their 27 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them 20th, eight points behind 17th-placed Elche.

Finding the back of the net has been Oviedo's main issue this term, only managing to score 17 times in their 27 matches, which is a major concern at this stage of the season.

Guillermo Almada's side will enter the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Espanyol, while their last victory came at home to Girona at the end of January.

Oviedo have the joint-worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, only collecting 11 points from 13 matches, but two of their three league wins this term have come on their own patch.

Valencia, meanwhile, have found it difficult on their travels, picking up just nine points from 13 matches, recording only two wins in the process.

It has been another tough campaign for Los Che, but back-to-back wins over Osasuna and Alaves have propelled them up the division.

Carlos Corberan's side have actually won three of their last four in the league, and they are currently in 12th spot in the table, seven points outside of the relegation zone.

Valencia are just eight points off the top six, showing how quickly the picture can change.

It was actually 2-1 to Oviedo in the reverse match at Mestalla earlier this season, but Valencia lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides 45 wins to Oviedo's 24.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

WLDLLD

Valencia La Liga form:

LLWLWW

Valencia form (all competitions):

LLWLWW

Team News

Oviedo need to make checks on the fitness of Lucas Ahijado, Thiago Borbas and Leander Dendoncker before their availability for the match can be confirmed.

David Costas is available, though, and the 30-year-old is in line to feature in the middle of the home side's defence this weekend.

There are not expected to be any real surprises in the Oviedo side on Saturday, with Federico Vinas, who has scored five times in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign, set to continue as the lone centre-forward.

As for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Copete and Julen Agirrezabala are out of the match, while Lucas Beltran is a major doubt.

Hugo Duro came off the bench to score a late winner against Alaves last time out, but Umar Sadiq impressed through the middle as a starter, so the latter is expected to again be given the nod from the first whistle.

Javi Guerra was also on the scoresheet against Alaves, and the Spaniard is set to continue in a deeper midfield role.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Lopez; Fonseca, Sibo; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Correia, Comert, Nunez, Gaya; Rodriguez, Guerra; Rioja, Ugrinic, Ramazani; Sadiq

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Valencia

Valencia are in strong form, but they have found it tricky to win on their travels during the 2025-26 campaign - we were close to backing a draw here but have ultimately just sided with Valencia due to their quality going forward.

