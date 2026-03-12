Lille vs. Aston Villa team news: Unai Emery makes four changes after Chelsea defeat

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 16:50

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has made four changes to his starting lineup for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Lille.

After the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea over a week ago, Emery and his squad have had a rare opportunity to rest ahead of a triple-header that sees a trip to Manchester United scheduled between two European fixtures.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard has opted to select a strong XI for the showdown with the Ligue 1 outfit in France.

Three of the changes have come in defence with Matty Cash missing out through injury and Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Leon Bailey has also only been named among the replacements, with Lamare Bogarde, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho the quartet to be recalled.

Despite his recent poor form, Ollie Watkins retains his place ahead of Tammy Abraham.

There is a boost on the bench with John McGinn able to make his return to the squad after a knee injury, while Harvey Elliott also comes back into contention.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Giroud leads Lille line against Villa

As for Lille, Bruno Genesio has recalled Olivier Giroud to lead the line against his former manager.

The 39-year-old will be bidding to extend an incredible goalscoring streak against Aston Villa that has lasted 13 years.

Ex-Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba, former Bournemouth left-back Romain Perraud and ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nadil Bentaleb are all selected in the starting lineup.

Lille XI: Ozer; Santos, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Mukau, Andre, Bentaleb; Perrin, Giroud, Haraldsson

Subs: Correia, Bodart, Bouaddi, Boussadia, Diaoune, Edjouma, Fernandez, Lanssade, Meunier, Ngoy, Verdonk, Ribeiro

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Onana; Sancho, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Mings, Lindelof, Maatsen, Garcia, McGinn, Elliott, Bailey, Abraham