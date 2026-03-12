Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Aston Villa: Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount updates

By Matt Law | 12 Mar 2026 10:09 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 10:11

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back from their first defeat under Michael Carrick when they resume their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils, who lost 2-1 to Newcastle United last time out, sit third in the Premier League table, above fourth-placed Villa on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Villa, with both teams desperate for all three points this weekend.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March 20 (vs. Bournemouth)

Martinez has missed Man United's last three matches with a calf injury that is more serious than first feared, and the Argentina international will again be absent here, but he could potentially return for the clash with Bournemouth on March 20.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 16 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, with a return date still unclear.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the Denmark international faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of March, with his return most likely to come at the start of April.

© Imago / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Mount has missed Man United's last five Premier League matches due to an unspecified issue, and the Englishman remains a major doubt for this game.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Aston Villa)

Mazraoui limped off the field against Newcastle last time out with a foot injury, but the Morocco international is already back in training and should be available for selection this weekend.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.