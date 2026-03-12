Everton lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 12 Mar 2026 11:32

Everton head coach David Moyes has a huge formation decision to make for Saturday's Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Owing to their premature FA Cup exit, the Toffees will have had 11 days in between matches since their 2-0 home victory over Burnley, having had no fifth-round commitments to attend to.

Moyes should therefore have an identical squad from the beating of the Clarets, with the possible addition of Seamus Coleman following a knock, but Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) are still sidelined.

Regardless of Coleman's involvement, Moyes has the option to switch to a five-at-the-back system with Michael Keane - at the potential expense of Dwight McNeil - in a bid to frustrate the hosts to no end.

However, while the Toffees are pursuing European football and Arsenal are far from watertight at the back, Moyes should persist with the tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 shape, albeit with Thierno Barry leading the line again as opposed to Beto.

Boasting four goal involvements from his last five Premier League games, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will act as the visitors' attacking focal point once more, stationed in front of Idrissa Gueye and James Garner.

Jordan Pickford made outrageous saves against both Burnley and Newcastle United, but if he lets at least two goals on Saturday, he will become just the ninth Premier League goalkeeper to conceded 500 goals in the competition.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

