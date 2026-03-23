Man United transfer news: Red Devils considering 'surprise swoop' for Premier League ace after Michael Carrick recommendation

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 12:09

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old made the move to Everton from Chelsea last summer, and he has been in impressive form for the Toffees during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall has scored six goals and registered five assists in 25 appearances for the Merseyside club this term, with the 11 goal contributions coming in the Premier League.

The midfielder starred for Leicester City between 2019 and 2024 before making the move to Chelsea, but he found it incredibly difficult to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman did score five goals and register four assists in 36 appearances for Chelsea, but he was unable to secure a regular role for the capital outfit.

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Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has since reignited his career with Everton, and the Toffees could now be facing a huge battle to keep hold of him during the summer market.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are giving serious consideration to moving for Dewsbury-Hall this summer, with Michael Carrick said to be a huge admirer.

Carrick will remain in charge of Man United until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, when a decision on a permanent head coach moving forward will be made.

The Red Devils are seriously considering appointing Carrick on a long-term basis due to his excellent work at the helm, having guided Man United to third spot in the Premier League table.

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Carrick 'a huge admirer' of Everton midfielder Dewsbury-Hall

However, Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace this summer, is also believed to be an option, in addition to Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Aston Villa are also thought to be keen on Dewsbury-Hall, but Unai Emery's side may need to ensure that they qualify for next season's Champions League in order to sign him.

Man United are expected to sign two new central midfielders this summer, but it is possible that three could arrive if both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte depart.

Casemiro's exit on a free transfer this summer was confirmed by the club earlier this year, but there have recently been suggestions of a potential U-turn due to the Brazilian's strong form.