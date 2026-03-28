Preview: Uzbekistan vs Venezuela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Mar 2026 23:54

Battling it out for top spot, host nation Uzbekistan will welcome Venezuela to Milliy Stadion for the final international friendly clash of their FIFA Series.

The White Wolves will be hoping to build on their triumph last time out, while La Vinotinto are looking to continue their 100% start to 2026.

Match preview

Managed by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan come into this showdown in excellent form, having tasted defeat just once since a 3-2 World Cup qualifying loss against Qatar in November 2024.

That stretch features an ongoing five-game unbeaten run that goes back to the White Wolves' narrow 2-1 beating at the hands of Uruguay in a friendly on October 13, and was most recently bolstered by a commendable 3-1 triumph over Gabon on Friday.

The African nation took an early lead in that clash through Teddy Averlant of Amiens, but efforts from Eldor Shomurodov and Jakhongir Urozov either side of half time - as well as a stoppage-time sealer from Alisher Odilov - saw Cannavaro's men bounce back.

That victory has Uzbekistan second in the table, level on three points with their opponents, and with the series only lasting for two rounds, the White Wolves will be keen to come out on top on home soil in order to boost morale ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

With that goal in mind, the hosts will take heart from the fact that they have won four of their last five matches as the home side, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Egypt on November 14.

© Imago / Naushad

Meanwhile, Venezuela missed out on a place at this summer's World Cup, but after a strong showing last time out, they could salvage some pride from topping this FIFA Series.

Oswaldo Vizcarrondo's side secured a dramatic 4-1 comeback win against Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, though they could have been out of the running early on.

The Soca Warriors' Levi Garcia missed a penalty with just two minutes on the clock, before Reon Moore opened the scoring shortly after the interval, and it seemed that La Vinotinto would leave empty handed.

However, Venezuela's Delvin Alfonzo and Salomon Rondon each scored a brace to collect all three points for their country in a dominant final half hour, setting the stakes for Monday's showdown with Uzbekistan.

Vizcarrondo's men will be eyeing first place, but given that Friday's win was just their second in seven games - a run that includes a troubling five defeats - it remains to be seen whether they can earn back-to-back triumphs for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in June 2025.

Uzbekistan International Friendlies form:

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Venezuela International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago

Keen to secure first place as the hosts, Uzbekistan could opt for a back three of Jakhongir Urozov, Rustam Ashurmatov and Umar Eshmuradov once again, shielding goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.

Cannavaro could also opt to have Odildzhon Khamrobekov and Otabek Shukurov patrol the centre of the park, while Khozhiakbar Alizhonov and Sherzod Nasrullaev provide width from wing-back.

Further forward, a duo of Azizjon Ganiev and Oston Urunov are likely to line up behind Istanbul Basaksehir frontman Eldor Shomurodov, who both scored and assisted against Gabon.

As for Venezuela, they are without Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira on Monday, though Gustavo Gonzalez, Jorge Yriarte and Andrusw Araujo should be on hand to feature in his absence.

Elsewhere, shot-stopper Jesus Camargo could start between the sticks after being substituted on for Cristopher Varela against Trinidad and Tobago.

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Urozov, Ashurmatov, Eshmuradov; Alizhonov, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Ganiev, Urunov; Shomurodov

Venezuela possible starting lineup:

Camargo; Alfonzo, Aramburu, Osio, Balbo; Gonzalez, Yriarte, Araujo; Mendoza, Rondon, Lamadrid

We say: Uzbekistan 2-1 Venezuela

Uzbekistan have proven their resilience in recent months, and they will be motivated to secure all three points on home soil to take top spot in the series in preparation for the World Cup.

As for Venezuela, they may have managed a successful comeback against Trinidad and Tobago, but they are less likely to be able to recover in Monday's clash if get off to a slow start once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.