Transfer battle: Liverpool and Man Utd 'track' Frenchman ahead of summer window

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Apr 2026 01:23 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 01:26

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a high-profile transfer battle over Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche ahead of the summer window.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season, contributing seven goals and eight assists across 37 appearances in all competitions.

Both North West giants are believed to have dispatched scouts to watch the attacker in action during Monaco's 2-1 victory over Marseille on Sunday afternoon as they intensify their recruitment plans.

The rumoured scouting mission comes at a crucial time for both clubs who are looking to reshape their respective frontlines following mixed domestic campaigns.

Akliouche 'identified' as potential successor to Mohamed Salah

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have identified Akliouche as a primary target as they conduct extensive due diligence on a successor for the departing Mohamed Salah.

The source claims that the Reds have previously seen enquiries for Paris Saint-Germain duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola rebuffed, leading them to widen their search for wide attacking reinforcements.

Akliouche's ability to operate as both a right-winger and an attacking midfielder is understood to make him a highly appealing alternative for the hierarchy at Anfield.

Given the rising interest in the youngster, Monaco are reportedly bracing themselves for significant interest and expect the youngster to move on from the Principality this summer.

Why Manchester United have 'joined race' for Akliouche

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Man United have also joined the pursuit as they continue to refine their forward options under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick or a new head coach.

The Red Devils are reported to be monitoring several shared targets with their rivals, including Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, as they seek to add more unpredictability to their attack.

Akliouche is particularly motivated to impress during the closing stages of the season as he aims to secure a place in France's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Having already earned seven caps for Les Bleus, the 2002-born talent is viewed as one of the most intriguing prospects currently available on the market.

Furthermore, with just over two years remaining on his current contract, a deal could be struck if a suitable offer is tabled during the off-season.